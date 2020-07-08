Danville Heritage Festival 2020 starts on Monday, but not at its usual venues.
Due to COVID-19, most of the festival will take place on Facebook. The Danville Heritage Festival 2020 Facebook page will feature daily online stories focusing on Montour County.
Everyone can access the page — a Facebook account is not required. Just search for Danville Heritage Festival Facebook and it will be the first link that comes up: (https://www.facebook.com/DanvilleHeritageFestival/)
Check the page for posts the week of the festival:
Monday July 13
Topic: Forest Heritage (Lumber, charcoal and more. Celebrating our historic forest resources)
Tuesday July 14
Topic: Anthracite Coal Heritage (the anthracite industry and local iron industry went hand-in-hand)
Wednesday July 15
Topic: The Susquehanna: Famous Floods, River Coal (Dredging Coal from the Susquehanna)
Thursday July 16
Topic: Iron Ore and Limestone (the mines and the men who mined the ore and worked the limestone quarries)
Friday July 17
Topic: The Iron Industry in Our Region (blast furnaces, rolling mills, the T-rail and more)
Saturday July 18
Topic: All things Danville Heritage!
Sunday July 19
Boyd House Museum, open 2-4 p.m. (Admission is $10 a person. Members of the Montour County Historical Society and children under 18 get in for free.)