The Danville Heritage Festival will be held Labor Day weekend rather than its usual July date after being mostly online last year due to COVID-19.
This year’s Danville Heritage Festival is set for Sept. 3-5. The usual July date for 2021 was moved to September this year, partly out of health concerns. Even though most restrictions have now been lifted, the new date still stands.
“We thought that avoiding the peak summer heat should be a great change, too,” said Van Wagner, chief organizer of the annual event.
Planning is well underway, with a committee of ten volunteers. Favorites like living history demonstrations, live music, iron ore hikes, and a community sing-along by the river will return. The Danville Community Band will play a concert Saturday evening just before the fireworks display.
Area crafters and organizations will set up along Mill Street for the Fall Food and Craft Fair on Saturday. The Gate House will be open, too, with Cindy Powers putting together a virtual tour of the Danville State Hospital grounds.
New river attractions
Some new excitement will happen on the river this year. Wagner will lead a hike to the eel dam. Brad Becker will head up a canoe race on Saturday starting from the Canal Trail parking lot off River Road and paddling downstream to Montgomery Park. Spectators can watch from the Danville-Riverside bridge as rowers cross the finish line about 300 yards upstream.
“Danville is a river town, so why not have a canoe race,” said Becker.
Contestants will compete in four classes — one and two-person canoe and one and two-person kayak. Families can ride along, but not interchange paddlers en route. Becker estimated fast paddlers can complete the 2.25-mile course in about 20 minutes. There will be a LeMans start, as boats in each class line up in the water, then rowers hop in and go. Judges will keep track of winners at the finish line.
“There is no entry fee,” said Becker, “and 100 percent payback in fun.”
Returning events
Garden tours will return this year as well, after being virtual in 2020. Bob Umbriac encourages area gardeners to participate.
“Years ago, we had dozens of gardens on the tour and even printed brochures, but lately, there have been only a few volunteers,” he said.
The tour will have set hours and people will make the rounds and stop by. Anyone who is willing to volunteer their gardens for the tour should call Umbriac at 570-275-5308.
Another crowd favorite coming back for this year’s Heritage Festival are the train rides from Danville to Bloomsburg and Danville to Northumberland, sponsored by the Danville Lions Club. Scott Edwards, organizer, said each roundtrip will have a maximum of 300 passengers, with Bloomsburg as the morning destination and Northumberland the afternoon. These train rides, he said, are a group effort.
“The trains use North Shore locomotives with cars donated by a collector, while the engineers volunteer their time,” he said.
Ticket prices will be set soon, and tickets may be bought in advance online with a credit card or in-person for cash at Scott’s Floral on Route 11 or the Danville Business Alliance on Mill Street.
Rebecca Dressler, executive director of the Danville Business Alliance, says she is “grateful for the work of volunteers who make these events possible.”
She encourages more people to volunteer their time to assist with the train excursions and other events. Financial donations are also requested to help with the cost of fireworks. To offer time or money, please contact the Danville Business Alliance on Mill Street or Whitenight’s Fireworks in Riverside.