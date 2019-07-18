DANVILLE — This year's Danville Heritage Festival will be dedicated to historian, artist and singer Larry Mordan, who volunteered with the festival and the previous festival.
Van Wagner, organizer of the free festival, which will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, became friends with Mordan, of Valley Township, through mine tours Mordan conducted during the festival forerunner, the Danville Iron Heritage Festival. Mordan passed away at the age of 67 on Feb. 23.
"Larry knew more than anyone about mines in the area," Wagner said, as he recalled listening to Mordan's stories about mines.
Mordan's grandfather was one of the last people to work in Danville's iron mills.
Later, Wagner joined Mordan in conducting the mine tours. Larry's wife, Susan, said a video of a tour with Wagner, Mordan and Herman Jones can be seen on YouTube.
Susan Mordan said Larry learned about the mines from his grandfather, who worked at Danville's big iron mill. "Larry's ancestors came from Wales and worked in the mines," she said.
"He could tell you anything about the history of the area. He would get calls from people asking him questions and he always knew," she said. "He just had that deep interest in Danville and the area. His family's roots go back a long time," she said of her husband of 46 years.
She said he was always very interested in Danville history.
Bringing back the mine tour
Wagner called Mordan about two weeks before he died to tell him he planned to bring back the mine tour on Friday of this year's festival.
Wagner will start the tour at 6:30 p.m. at Sunnybrook Park and speak abut why iron ore mines were important.
"We will stop at several mines with the most exciting the Harding slope and one of the larger ones in the Danville area. We will demonstrate drilling and possibly black powder blasting," said Wagner who plans to have his two sons join him. "It will be special to see passing on this tradition to my sons and keeping the mines story going," he said.
Original works, prints
Larry will be remembered by the displays of many of his prints and some original works in businesses in downtown Danville.
He used a No. 2 pencil on paper to draw railroad stations, mines, trains, iron mill company houses, the former Pat's Bar, the South Danville train station, a coal breaker, where his wife's grandfather worked in the Mainville area, and more.
"Somebody asked him what kind of a ruler he used. He never used a ruler. He had almost a photographic memory and he could sit down and draw from memory," Susan Mordan said.
Beiter's Department Store, on Mill Street, has Larry's prints available for purchase. His most popular images, along with several never-before-seen sketches, are available at Beiter's.
As a child, Larry would often draw at his parents' kitchen table. When he was 13, he won an art contest sponsored by the Capital Bakery in Harrisburg.
"Through his work, Larry hoped to educate people about the area's historical interests and, perhaps more importantly, pay tribute to those, like his grandfather, who lived and worked in the area during Danville's iron boom," his son, Jason Mordan, wrote. Besides Jason, of Coal Township, Larry has a daughter, Tess Trowbridge, of Danville, and son, Brett Mordan, of Watsontown. He also has five grandchildren.
Larry, a Vietnam War Army veteran, worked for PPL Electric Utilities for 35 years and last as a lineman, retiring in 2007.
"He had a great singing voice and led the hymn sing during the festivals by the river," said Montour County Historical Society President Lynn Reichen.
"It was said many times, everyone Larry met became his friend," she said.
His prints will be incorporated into the second annual classic car cruise-in, to be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in downtown Danville. Organizer Dale Hoover, with help from the Mordan family, has put together a paragraph of information about each print on display in businesses. People are encouraged to visit as many of those locations as possible and complete a questionnaire about the prints. The winner of the treasure hunt will receive a $50 prize. The cruise will award prizes in four categories to vehicle entries.
Moved to Danville
The Danville Business Alliance and Danville Area School District have partnered for this year's festival, which has moved to Danville since it has outgrown Hess Recreation Area, Wagner said.
Wagner said the school administration has been very supportive. Many of the events will be held in and outside Danville Middle School.
There will be entertainment, living history demonstrations and speakers on a variety of subjects throughout the day at the school and Boy Scout Troop 39 will sell barbecued chicken. Wagner said the speakers will be inside in the air conditioning.
One of the presenters, David Fowler, who will discuss abandoned mines, is from Sullivan County and has thousands of followers on Facebook, Wagner said. He has spent years taking photos and videos of underground mines.
Carrying on tradition
This is the fifth year for the heritage festival and the 21st year of holding an iron heritage festival in Danville.
"I try to carry on the tradition and tried to learn from the legacy they created, which is such an incredible legacy," Wagner said.
Another feature in town will be antique farm machinery at F.Q. Hartman Field.
A replica of a Danville iron furnace sits at the middle school. Wagner said several stones from the old Hartman stadium are part of the furnace, which he may fire up.
A quoit tournament will remain at Hess Recreation Area. "MARC was so supportive and kind to us," Wagner said. The Montour Area Recreation Commission manages the Hess property. "It was time for a new location," he said.
He urged people to participate in the walk-run 5K starting at the middle school Saturday. "It is along the oldest rail trail in the United States. Come participate in this fundraiser to support the cross-country team. I will be participating," he said.
After that, he will lead a bike tour starting at Beaver Place in Danville. People should bring their bikes for the three-mile ride of the rail trail and local sites. "It's not a rigorous ride," he said.
As for Saturday's parade sponsored by Danville American Legion Post 40 marking the 100th anniversary of its founding, he said, "We are so fortunate to have the Legion sponsoring the parade and making it such a great event." He commended parade Chairwoman Jane VonBlohn and the parade committee for all their hard work. A block party will be held after the parade at Cole's Hardware, on Ferry Street.
The parade will include numerous veterans' organizations from throughout the region, military vehicles, classic cars, floats, animatronic dinosaurs owned by Mackenzie Wertman, bands, the forestry department mascot Smokey Bear, law enforcement, sheriffs' offices, a Service 1st Federal Credit Union float, a Knoebels Amusement Resort float and more. The dinosaurs will also be at the block party.
Fireworks, sponsored by Gladys Magill and the Maria Joseph Manor Continuing Care Community, will follow. The fireworks are in memory of Magill's husband, Jack, who loved fireworks.
Wagner said the festival is for everyone — visitors coming from a distance, people who have just moved to the area and those born and raised here.
"Everybody will feel a part of this story," he said.