DANVILLE — Danville found a replacement for Mike Brennan, who led the Ironmen to the last three District 4 Class 3A titles.
The Danville Area School District board directors voted 5 to 3 at Wednesday night’s meeting to approve the hiring of Carl Majer as head football coach. The position is not interim, “It’s a vote for the head coach,” said Board President Wayne Brookhart.
Voting to approve the hire were directors Brookhart, Richard Vognetz, Michael Clouser, Sherry Cooper, and June Heeter. Sandy Green, Chris Huron and Derl Reichard voted no. There was one abstention.
Majer, who was in attendance, said, “I’ve been through this process before. I’ll be a mentor for the kids, and we’ll be like a family. Give me a chance.” He vowed to keep the winning tradition going.
The naysayers among the 45 people in attendance at the meeting suggested that one of the current assistant coaches be considered as an interim coach.
Majer most recently had a record of 55-35 at Northwest High School in two different stints. He went 50-29 through 2015 before the board opened the position, and won the 2009 District 2 Class A championship. He returned to the job for the 2023 season. The Rangers began the season 4-0, before dropping a game to Warrior Run. Northwest finished last season at 5-6.
Majer is a former player at Berwick, under George Curry. Majer will receive a stipend of $8,000 for the 2023 season.
Majer replaces Mike Brennan, who unexpectedly resigned to take a job at Pottsville School District.
Brennan had been commuting from Pottsville to Danville, Hazleton, Mount Carmel as head coach since the 1990s. He led Mount Carmel to state titles back in early 2000s.
Brennan led Danville to three district titles in his three years and to state semifinals in 2020, his first season, the deepest run in program history. His record was 28-9 over three years, including the first win over Southern since 2011.