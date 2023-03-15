DANVILLE — The Danville Ironmen Varsity Football team has a new coach.
The Danville Area School District Board directors voted 5 to 3 at Wednesday night's meeting to approve the hiring of Carl Majer as head football coach. The position is not interim, "It's a vote for the head coach," said Board President Wayne Brookhart.
Voting to approve the hire were directors Brookhart, Richard Vognetz, Michael Clouser, Sherry Cooper, and June Heeter. Voting no was Sandy Green, Chris Huron and Derl Reichard. There was one abstention.
Majer, who was in attendance, said, "I've been through this process before. I'll be a mentor for the kids, and we'll be like a family. Give me a chance." And he vowed to keep the winning tradition going.
The naysayers among the 45 people in attendance at the meeting suggested that one of the current assistant coaches be considered as an interim coach.
Majer most recently had a record of 55-35 at Northwest High School, including a District 2 title. He is a former player at Berwick, under George Curry. Majer will receive a stipend of $8,000 for the 2023 season.
Majer replaces Mike Brennan, who unexpectedly resigned to take a job at Pottsville School District.
Brennan has been commuting from Pottsville to Danville, Hazleton, Mount Carmel as head coach since the 1990s. He led Mount Carmel to a couple of state titles back in early 2000s.
Brennan led Danville to three district titles in his three years and to state semifinals in 2020, his first season, the deepest run in program history. His record was 28-9 over three years, including a first win over Southern since 2011.
Earlier in the meeting a vacancy on the board was addressed. There has been a board vacancy since Feb. 28 due to the resignation of Dr. Yohannes Getachew. The position was advertised as an opening and the deadline to submit an application was Friday, March 3.
Two Danville residents volunteered to serve on the board. Both are psychologists and highly qualified, said Brookhart. The candidates were Samuel Faulkner and Tawyna Meadows. Faulkner is a psychologist at Geisinger Medical Center; Meadows is a school psychologist.
The vote was 5-3 in favor of Faulkner, who was immediately sworn in and took a seat on the board.
Both candidates were allotted five minutes to explain why they should be voted as the new director.
Another position was filled at the meeting, when the board approved hiring Michael Sokoloski as business manager at a pro-rated salary of $118,000, with a starting date to be determined.
Superintendent Molly Nied presented the projected revenue for school year 2023-24.
Revenue streams derive from the federal government, state government, and local. Added up, the projected amount of revenue is $43.6 million. However, Nied cautioned, this is a very early projection, subject to change over the next few months.