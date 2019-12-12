“The true Christmas spirit is putting others’ happiness before our own, and finding you’ve never known such happiness.”
— Toni Sorenson
20 YEARS AGO (1999)
For the second straight year, Danville football players Mike Finn, Carm DeFrancesco and Dean Reedy were named to the Associated Press Big School All-State football team. DeFrancesco was a repeat performer on the first team, Finn moved up from the second team to first team honors. Reedy was named to third team for the second time. The trio helped the Ironmen to 30 wins, three league crowns and two district titles in the last three years.
Those winning awards at the football banquet were: Carm DeFrancesco, Most Valuable Back; Kyle Wintersteen, Scholar Athlete; Jared Lebo, Outstanding Special Teams Performer; Mike Bleznuck, Most Improved; Brett Merrell, Coaches Award; Cheyenne DeWald, Coaches Award; Mike Finn, Outstanding Lineman; Dean Reedy, Sledgehammer Award.
Students from the Danville Area High School competed at Bloomsburg University in the second annual math contest. The seniors placed third, the highest place finish for a public school, with the juniors placing eighth. Pictured in the local newspaper were: juniors Meena Bhatia, Nina Bastian, Stefan Schmid, Rob Leicht and Michael Mathes and senior Derek Butcher, along with advisor Bryan James.
The holiday season was in full bloom.
Abbey Nebrotski, Jamie DeGuzis and Brendan Gruss, along with all of the St. Joseph School students, sponsored children in seven needy families for the "Angel Tree" for this year’s Christmas season.
Jenn Lamotte and Sarah Wilver, two DAHS seniors, were planning a "Winter Wonderland" program, providing special babysitting care for children so that parents could do their Christmas shopping.
The Danville varsity basketball cheerleaders took some holiday cheer to residents of Gold Star Nursing Home in the “holiday baking spirit.” Katina Kern and Christine Buckley helped the residents bake cookies.
40 YEARS AGO (1979)
Coaches Ron Kanaskie and Bill Elder were pictured in The Danville News with the victorious champions of the Hughesville Invitational Tournament. Danville had eight champions in the event and set five records. DAHS champions were: Jim Donahoe, 98; Jeff Hostelly, 105; Jack Martin, 126; Whit Gibson, 132; Brian Stamm, 138; Kim Schooley, 145; Alby Gerst, 167; and Paul Wysocki, 185.
Kevin Moodie scored on a 3-point play in the final minute to give the Danville Ironmen the game lead for the first time; winning over Bloomsburg 38-36. Russ St. Clair and Dwayne Heeter hit for 10 to lead Danville to keep the Ironmen undefeated in regular season Susquehanna Valley Conference. St Clair also had 13 rebounds.
Christmas cheer was spread throughout the community: The YMCA Dance Class led by Janie Scallion performed to Christmas music before residents of the Gold Star Nursing Home. The First Annual Christmas Home Decorating Contest, sponsored by Village Sampler, was won this year by Mr. and Mrs. James Burke for the outside of their home on Avenue F in Riverside. The second-place winners were Mr. and Mrs. Henry Hurst of West Market Street, Danville.
Members of the Young Adult Sunday School Class of the First Baptist Church presented a Nativity scene in the yard of the Montour County Courthouse through Dec. 24. Pictured in the newspaper were: Lily Etnoyer, Steve Cutler, Joy Mertz and Ron Mertz.
Adults and children visited Santa Claus at the Washies Fire Company for the 41st consecutive year in which Santa handed out bags of candy to the youngsters of the community.
Santa also paid a visit to the East End Fire Company and found a very long line of young smiling faces waiting to mention their hopes of toys under the tree on Christmas Day.
60 YEARS AGO (1959)
The last period drive gave Danville Junior High School varsity cagers the necessary edge to defeat Coal Township 41-37 at an exhibition game on the junior high school court. Jack Curry led the varsity scoring with 19 points; Bob Marks added 12. Ken Shepperson paced the JV team with 17 points, Moyer scored 9 points.
The Community Christmas Tree was steadily receiving monetary gifts, toys and foodstuff items. J. Lee Kessler, grand exalted ruler of the Danville Lodge of Elks, was pictured in the newspaper presenting a check on behalf of the organization to Sgt. Robert Burke of the Danville Police, chairman of the tree fund. Another news photo was of Joseph McGlinn of the News staff making a donation to Burke for this community event, which collected $2,000, “the best in record,” displaying the caring, generosity of the Danville community.
The local holiday events were numerous: The affiliate nurses of the Danville State Hospital presented their annual Christmas show in the hospital auditorium for the patients. The Gray Ladies of the Danville Chapter of the American Red Cross also held a Christmas party for the patients at the state hospital and the guests at the Montour County Home. Santa Claus was extremely busy at the annual TRW holiday event held at the Danville Junior High School, hosting more than 2,000 employees and their families. The children spending the holidays at the pediatric ward at Geisinger Hospital had a series of Christmas parties along with visits from Santa. The 1959 Christmas parade was a huge success with thousands attending even in inclement weather. The theme of the parade, sponsored by the Danville Jaycees, was “Put Christ Back in Christmas.”
75 YEARS AGO (1944)
Local teenagers met at their respective churches and then walked through the streets of town singing beloved Christmas carols. This holiday event was under the auspices of the Youth Council. After spreading the joyful Christmas spirit they met at 10 p.m. at the Y.M.C.A. for refreshments.
100 YEARS AGO (1919)
The town weather became frigid when the mercury dropped to zero and below zero along with the first snow the week before Christmas. As a consequence of the weather, the water pipes in many homes and stores were frozen and the plumbers were busy wielding their blow torches. Many felt that the snow made an improvement in the condition of the country roads. Shopping for the holiday was at a standstill.
A presentation by the pupils of St. Joseph’s School of Music was attended by guests and considered a very successful recital in the convent conservatory. The St. Joseph Orchestra, piano selections, violins and recitations were performed throughout the evening.
Christmas time is oh so near
Children so excited you can hear them cheer
Enthusiasm and excitement fill the air
And people show love in how they care.
Take the time to enjoy the season
And be thankful for the reason
— Catherine Pulisfer
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her columns appear every week in The Danville News.