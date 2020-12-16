DANVILLE — Mikael LeCas, 17, a junior at Danville Area High School has just published "The Tears of the Emperor," an alternate history novelette. The book is available to read using Kindle.
LeCas likes to read alternate history novels, he said. "That's part of the reason why I wrote the book."
He had the idea when he was 16.
"I was really interested in China, and World War II, so I decided that would be my starting point," LeCas said.
It's a story about war, friendship and politics, LeCas said.
The story takes place in China, during World War II and it involves a part of China that is under the control of the Japanese, fighting against the Japanese and changing history.
"This will change the history of the East and the world," he said.
It took him six months to write, plus time to edit it.
LeCas said he plans to "continue writing. But I don't know if I want to make it my career, because I want to do other things. But for now, this is something I want to continue doing."
Among his favorite writers are H.G. Wells, Harry Turtledove and S.M. Sterling.
LeCas went to an editing service to help him before publishing. He also used a graphic design service to build a book cover.
"The reason I self-published is that I wanted to get my book out as soon as I could," he said.
Going through an established publisher could have taken him years for the book to reach the market.
"I just wanted to be a writer," LeCas explained.