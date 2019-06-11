DANVILLE — Nicole Polanichka said a portrait she painted of a veteran shows honor and pride, which represents all veterans.
The print of the portrait she created will hang in Danville American Legion Post 40 in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of its founding this year.
Danville Mayor Bernie Swank presented the print to Kevin Pursel, senior vice commander of the Legion, before Tuesday night's free concert, which is part of the weekly summer concert series in Memorial Park.
Swank said the Legion does a lot for the area. The Danville Community Band presented the concert.
John Brady, representing the Danville Arts Council and Danville Business Alliance, said the Legion has been a long-time supporter of the summer concert series.
Polanichka, of Danville, said she created the portrait after seeing a picture in the newspaper of the veteran attending an event in Danville. The portrait was part of a series of emotions she created of people's faces.
She said the arts council was thinking of a way to honor the Legion and chose her print to be hung for years to come in the Legion.
Brady also presented a plaque to the community band, which is observing the 50th year this year. The band originally was formed as the Legion Band.
"We truly appreciate everything you do," he said to band members.