Congratulations to Danville’s Eric Keppler, “Best Baker in America” your hometown is proud of you.
Another Danvillian to be congratulated, Braeden Fausnaught, pitcher for Harford Community College in Churchville, Maryland, selected by the NJCAA as a Division I Third Team All-American. He is the 11th Fighting Owl to earn that honor in the program history and only the second pitcher in the modern era at HCC to be recognized as an All-American. His 92 strikeouts also are the second-most dealt by a team pitcher in a single season since 2011.
Congratulations also to the Danville Area High School Ironmen bowling team members, who recently completed an incredible week at the Indiana National Tournament in Indianapolis. For the first time in history, a Danville team participated in the national tournament. There were 48 teams of bowlers with 346 individual bowlers. Danville placed 14th, qualifying two boys into the round of 64 and then one to the round of 32. Both boys were in the top 60 of the nation’s best bowlers.
Final spots for all of the bowlers were Braeden Eckard at 274th; Drew Sassaman at 267th; Devynn Napp Barker at 242nd; Alan Lynn at 209th; Caden Mutchler at 55th; and Kyle Kizis at 31st.
40 YEARS AGO (1979)
Pvt. Dean C. VonBlohn, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dean C. VonBlohn Sr., recently graduated from Army basic training, Ft. Leonardwood, Mo. Pvt. VonBlohn, a 1977 graduate of Danville High School, enlisted on active duty in April 1979 with a written guarantee for heavy construction machine operator and guaranteed duty assignment to Ft. Polk, La.
David E. Getkin, son of Mr. and Mr. James E. Getkin, recently reported for active duty with the U.S. Army. Dave, a 1979 graduate of Columbia Montour AVTS, qualified and received a written guarantee for administrative specialist, a three-year enlistment option, with a guaranteed duty assignment to Ft. Eustis-Story, Va.
Randy Baylor, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Baylor, recently reported for active duty with the U.S. Army. Randy, a 1979 graduate of Columbia Montour AVTS, qualified and received a written guarantee for construction equipment repairer, a four-year enlistment option with a guaranteed duty assignment to Ft. Gordon, Ga.
The George Pappas-sponsored softball team was victorious for the third consecutive year winning the Danville Slo-Pitch Tournament. Team members were Joe Diehl, Dick Heller, Ron Tomcavage, Al Gerst, Mike Wintersteen, Larry Rudy, K. L. Conner, Roger Hampton, Gene Snyder, Dennis Heller, Dave McCormick, Dave Heeter, Terry Gerst and Bill Oswald.
Kathy McCloskey and Karen Rose were pictured in The Danville News checking out local merchant store windows during the “Moonlight Madness” sale in downtown Danville. These were two of the local shoppers who “came to town” to enjoy the special event.
60 YEARS AGO (1959)
The Moose Bowling League champions were pictured in the local newspaper. Team members were George Gearhart, Joe Graham, Billy Graham, Clair Stump and Harry Stump. The team was honored at the annual banquet.
Larry Rudy, a Thompson Jet of Danville YMCA Junior League, was leading the batting parade for the junior loop at the season midway point. Rudy had an average of .692, having hit safely 18 out of 26 times at bat.
Donald Lowery, Danville Jays, was third in batting in the North Branch League competition. Lowery’s average was .423. Two other Danville sluggers, Bill Nevius and Carl Nevius, placed seventh and eighth, respectively, in the batting column, Bill with a .360 and Carl with a .348. Lowery was also tied for second place in number of hits with 11 for the season.
75 YEARS AGO (1944)
Staff Sgt. John Hubicki, son of Mrs. Mary Hubicki, a member of the U.S. Air Force, recently received two citations for exceptionally meritorious achievement while participating in heavy bombing missions over enemy occupied Continental Europe; the first one was on May 5, when he received the Air Medal, and he was awarded the second, the Oak Leaf cluster, on May 26. He was a member of the 95th Bombardment Group. The citation stated that “The courage, coolness and skill displayed by this enlisted man reflects great credit upon himself and the U.S. Armed Forces.” John recently met his brother, Peter, in England. Peter was also a staff sergeant.
100 YEARS AGO (1919)
An old fashioned country dance was held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Seidel, Derry Township. The spacious dance hall was tastefully decorated for the occasion. An important feature was the good food and the excellent music furnished by Delsite and Smedley of Mausdale. Hundreds of people attended.
The members of the Goodwill Hose Company on Center Street, who have always taken pride in the appearance of the grounds at their engine house, have gone a little further. Not only have they given the grounds a thorough cleaning, but they have planted flowers and trimmed the trees. Additional seats were arranged in the little park so people on their way to and from the hospital could find a convenient place to rest.
An aerial visitor created a “ripple of excitement throughout the town.” A very large plane, supposed to be the Aerial Mail Service established between New York and Chicago, flew over Danville, crossed the river and retraced its pattern back to Danville, then headed south at an increased speed. It was the first plane to fly over Danville in many months.
