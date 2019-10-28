Danville man awarded Alumni Citation Award at Westminster College

NEW WILMINGTON – Danville native and former Montour County District Attorney Robert Buehner Jr., a 1975 graduate of Westminster College, was presented with the 2019 Alumni Citation Award at a special Homecoming weekend ceremony on campus on Oct. 11.
The Alumni Citation Award honors Westminster College alumni who have made significant achievements in their professional or personal lives and have made meaningful contributions to the community or Westminster College.
Buehner, who graduated cum laude with honors in political science, later earned a juris doctorate from Dickinson School of Law. He returned to Danville to practice law and become active in community affairs. In 1992, Buehner was elected the Montour County District Attorney, a position he held until his retirement.
During his tenure as district attorney, he served as president of the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association and as spokesman for Pennsylvania’s prosecutors in matters of statewide importance. He was featured on several national media forums and continues to serve as commentator for several newspapers on criminal justice matters.
Following his retirement as district attorney, he served as an adjunct faculty member at Westminster, teaching criminal justice studies courses pro bono. Because of his professional background, he was often sought out as a mentor by many students seeking careers in the criminal justice system. He was a member of Westminster’s Board of Trustees from 2008-2016 and served on Bloomsburg University’s Council of Trustees for 25 years.
While a student at Westminster, Buehner was active with the Student Government Association, was president of the political science honorary and vice president of the national leadership honorary Omicron Delta Kappa. Buehner, who was a varsity wrestler, was also the sports editor for the student newspaper and the radio voice for Titan football.
Buehner and his wife, Alice, reside in Danville and sponsor the Robin E. Buehner Kindness Scholarship for deserving students who exhibit the quality of kindness and have financial need. The scholarship was created in memory of their daughter, Robin, who passed away in 2008. The Buehners are also the parents of Mary Jane and Becky.