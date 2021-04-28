DANVILLE — A Danville man has been charged by police with multiple misdemeanors after police found that he had been driving while intoxicated.
At 8:20 p.m., March 31, Mahoning Township officer Garon Fenstermaker responded to a single-car accident.
On the scene he found a 2009 Dodge pickup just off the embankment on Clinic Road.
A utility pole had been sheared off at the base and was over the truck, according to police documents.
Fenstermaker detected the smell of liquor on the breath of Jonathan R. Creasy, 39.
Creasy agreed to a blood test, which showed a blood alcohol content of 0.156.
Creasy was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, high rate of alcohol, careless driving, and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
A preliminary hearing has been set for May 26, 3:15 p.m.