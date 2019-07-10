MAHONING TWP. — A Danville man faces charges of texting while driving and driving while under the influence of alcohol after a township officer saw him traveling outside the northbound lane numerous times between State Hospital Drive and Hunters Dairy Freez, at 1736 Montour Blvd., July 4.
Patrolman Ryan Pander charged Timothy D. Cotner, 51, with having a high rate of alcohol or a blood alcohol level of 0.193 percent, general impairment, using his cellphone to send text messages while driving and failure to stay in a single lane.
According to the charges, Pander immediately smelled a strong odor of alcohol on Cotner and said his speech was slurred and eyes were glossy.
When he told him why he stopped him, Cotner said he was texting on his cellphone, police said. Pander also saw an open pack of beer on the rear passenger floor of the vehicle.