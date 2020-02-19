MAHONING TWP. — Township police charged a Danville area man with driving while under the influence of alcohol after they received a report of a driver replacing a tire that appeared to be involved in an accident Feb. 9 at Kaseville and Frosty Hills Drive.
Patrolman Garon Fenstermaker found Caleb M. Klein, 23, of 95 Mauger Road, who said he was attempting to travel home when his vehicle left the road and struck a ditch. Fenstermaker noticed Klein's eyes were bloodshot and glassy. When Klein got out of the vehicle, he used the vehicle for balance and swayed back and forth, side-to-side while standing still and he staggered while walking, Fenstermaker said.
Fenstermaker charged him with driving while under the influence of alcohol, having a high rate blood alcohol level of 0.211 percent and careless driving.