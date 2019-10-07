Danville man cited for pushing, grabbing victim By Karen Blackledge kblackledge@thedanvillenews.com 1 hr ago VALLEY TWP. — State police cited Jason J. Cichoskie, 43, of Danville, for harassment for pushing and grabbing a victim Sept. 29 in Valley Township. Tags Danville Valley Politics State Police Jason J. Cichoskie Victim Twp. Harassment Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries MAGRUDER, Michael May 24, 1969 - Oct 5, 2019 DAUBERMAN, Ruth Mar 10, 1948 - Oct 6, 2019 MOHRMAN, Anna Oct 27, 1923 - Oct 5, 2019 ALLEN, Willard Jan 21, 1947 - Oct 1, 2019 KIEFFER, Arlene Oct 21, 1927 - Oct 5, 2019 Follow us on Facebook