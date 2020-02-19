DANVILLE — A Danville area man pleaded guilty to possessing drug paraphernalia Wednesday afternoon.
Kevin P. Fox, 40, entered the plea before Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder who ordered him to pay a fine and court costs totaling $549 and placed him on probation for one year.
State police charged Fox with possessing methamphetamine after receiving a report Sept. 15 about a suspicious person at 2142 Washingtonville Road.
Fox told Tpr. Andrew Mincer he and a woman were walking after having a conversation with another couple in a vehicle. They were going to have an orgy and Fox said he didn't want to share the woman with the group. He and the woman then left the vehicle. Fox indicated he is a meth user and showed a small bag of meth, police said.