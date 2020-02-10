DANVILLE — A Danville area man pleaded guilty to possessing drug paraphernalia.
President Judge Thomas James sentenced Timothy Buss Jr., 18, to pay a $100 fine and placed him on a concurrent term of probation for one year for possessing drug paraphernalia July 23 in Mahoning Township.
The judge also sentenced him Monday to 50 days to one year in jail and gave him credit for serving 50 days in jail for violating his probation.
James told him to have a home plan and an education plan to obtain his high school diploma and ordered him to undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation.
Mahoning Township police charged Buss after serving a warrant in a home.
Patrolman Cody Clossen and Scott Township police went to serve a felony warrant at 58 Prosseda Drive on Robert J. Fetterman July 23. They requested assistance from Riverside police.
Buss answered the door and allowed police to enter. Fetterman was taken into custody.
Police saw a glass pipe and bong attachment, a green and silver metal pipe, a metal spoon with white residue and a bottle cap with a socket shoved through it. Buss admitted they were his, police said.