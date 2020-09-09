DANVILLE — A borough man accused of pulling a gun on a neighbor man July 6 will face the charge of carrying a firearm without a concealed carry permit in Montour County Court.
Timothy Coten James, 21, of 564 Mill St., Suite 203, Danville, waived his case to court. He had been scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Marvin Shrawder.
According to the criminal complaint, Danville police claim James had confronted neighbor Nathan Baylor about playing his car stereo too loud at 10:23 p.m. James told police he pulled his Glock 45 out of his pants pocket and held it at his side after he saw Baylor had a gun.
Baylor told police kids in a white car were playing loud music and he got in his vehicle and played his music and drove past them twice. As he was pulling into his property to the rear of 42 Lower Mulberry St., James confronted him.