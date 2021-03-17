DANVILLE — Danville Mayor Bernice Swank will face a challenge in the May 18 Republican primary, as will borough Tax Collector Chas Bartholomew.
Five candidates also are seeking nominations to run for two four-year seats on the Danville Area School Board, while three candidates have filed nomination petitions to run for three two-year seats on the board.
Stephen Humphries, of Danville, filed a petition with the Montour County Elections and Voter Registration Office by the March 9 deadline to seek the Republican nomination to run for Danville mayor. Swank also filed, setting up the primary race.
No Democrats filed to run for the office.
Bartholomew also has a challenger for the Republican nod to run for tax collector. Carol Huntington, of Danville, also is seeking the GOP nomination to run for the tax collector post.
Danville Area School Board
Robert W. Buehner Jr., of Danville, and incumbents Castan Kiersch, of Danville, and Yohannes Getachew, of Danville, all cross-filed to seek both parties' nominations to run for the two four-year openings. Judicial and school board candidates are permitted to cross-file. Richard A. Vognetz II, of Danville, and Christine F. Gordon, of Danville, filed to run for Republican nominations.
Sherry L. Cooper and Michael A. Clouser, both of Danville, cross-filed to run for two of the two-year seats. John Croll, of Danville, is vying for the Republican nomination to run for the third two-year opening.
Other candidates seeking party nominations in the primaries are as follows:
Magisterial district judge — Incumbent Marvin K. Shrawder cross-filed to seek both parties' nominations.
Montour County treasurer — Incumbent Democrat Norma Bird filed to run for her party's nomination; Byard Woodruff is seeking the Republican nomination.
Danville Borough Council, four-year term
1st Ward — No candidate
2nd Ward — No candidate
3rd Ward — No candidate
4th Ward — Incumbent Joseph W. Stigerwalt Jr., seeking Democratic nomination
Washingtonville Borough Council, four-year term
No candidate
Tax collector, four-year term
Anthony Township — Erica Lea Madden, Democrat
Cooper Township — Donna Heath, Republican
Derry Township — Joanne K. Betz, Democrat
Liberty Township — Holly Auten, Republican
Limestone Township — Alice M. Laidacker, Republican
Mahoning Township — Marlene M. Gunther, Republican
Mayberry Township — H. Jeanie Wesner, Republican
Valley Township — Cindy L. Holdren, Republican
West Hemlock Township — Lesley Yeich, Republican
Township supervisor, six-year term:
Anthony — Richard R. Hess and Craig A. High seeking Republican nominations
Derry — Gregory Molter, running for Democratic nod
Liberty — Gary Krick and John D. Esenwein, seeking Republican nominations
Limestone — Walter C. Laidacker, Republican
Mahoning — Molly Shultz, Democrat; Bill Lynn, Republican
Valley — Mike Kull, Republican
West Hemock — Jay D. Stine, Republican
Auditor, six-year term — Leah Tewksbury is running for the Democratic nomination for the position in Anthony Township.
No other candidates filed to run for auditor for six-, four- or two-year terms in any county municipality.
Constable, six-year term — Lamar A. Welliver II, seeking the Republican nomination to run in Cooper Township, is the only candidate to file a nomination petition in all of the county's municipalities.
Judge of elections, four-year term
Anthony Township — Molly D. Owens, Republican
Cooper Township — Eleanor M. Sones, Democrat
Danville Borough:
1st Ward — Jeffrey Pope, Republican
2nd Ward — Trish Ruth, Democrat
3rd Ward — No candidate
4th Ward — No candidate
Derry Township — Donna Anstadt, Democrat
Mahoning Township II — Michael A. Benjamin, Democrat
Mayberry Township — H. Jeanie Wesner, Republican
Valley Township — Linda J. McGarvey, Republican
Washingtonville Borough — Dorothy J. Albertson, Democrat
West Hemlock Township — Vickie E. Parks, Democrat
Inspector of elections
Anthony Township — Phyllis M. Snyder, Republican; John R. Vermilya Jr., Democrat
Cooper Township — Nancy K. Fritz, Democrat; Martha J. Geringer, Republican
Danville Borough:
1st Ward — No candidates
2nd Ward — Sharon Mausteller, Democrat; Maryellen Rockwell, Republican
3rd Ward — Rosemary Dalto, Democrat; Frank Drew, Democrat
4th Ward — Linda J. Ruhl, Republican
Derry Township — Rodger L. Bower, Democrat; Phyllis M. Wissler, Republican
Liberty Township — Dawn M. Roland, Democrat
Limestone Township — Ruth A. Appleman, Republican
Mahoning Township I — Barbara Barron, Democrat; Betty Ann Huber, Republican
Mahoning Township II — Wanda Krum, Democrat; Jill Komar, Republican
Mayberry Township — Pamela Schappert, Democrat; Kyle J. Wesner, Republican
Valley Township — Judy Achy, Republican
Washingtonville Borough — Cathy Hickey, Democrat
West Hemlock Township — John A. Lenches, Democrat