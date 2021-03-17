DANVILLE — Danville Mayor Bernice Swank will face a challenge in the May 18 Republican primary, as will borough Tax Collector Chas Bartholomew.

Five candidates also are seeking nominations to run for two four-year seats on the Danville Area School Board, while three candidates have filed nomination petitions to run for three two-year seats on the board.

Stephen Humphries, of Danville, filed a petition with the Montour County Elections and Voter Registration Office by the March 9 deadline to seek the Republican nomination to run for Danville mayor. Swank also filed, setting up the primary race.

No Democrats filed to run for the office.

Bartholomew also has a challenger for the Republican nod to run for tax collector. Carol Huntington, of Danville, also is seeking the GOP nomination to run for the tax collector post.

 

Danville Area School Board

Robert W. Buehner Jr., of Danville, and incumbents Castan Kiersch, of Danville, and Yohannes Getachew, of Danville, all cross-filed to seek both parties' nominations to run for the two four-year openings. Judicial and school board candidates are permitted to cross-file. Richard A. Vognetz II, of Danville, and Christine F. Gordon, of Danville, filed to run for Republican nominations.

Sherry L. Cooper and Michael A. Clouser, both of Danville, cross-filed to run for two of the two-year seats. John Croll, of Danville, is vying for the Republican nomination to run for the third two-year opening.

Other candidates seeking party nominations in the primaries are as follows:

Magisterial district judge — Incumbent Marvin K. Shrawder cross-filed to seek both parties' nominations.

Montour County treasurer — Incumbent Democrat Norma Bird filed to run for her party's nomination; Byard Woodruff is seeking the Republican nomination. 

Danville Borough Council, four-year term

1st Ward — No candidate

2nd Ward — No candidate

3rd Ward — No candidate

4th Ward — Incumbent Joseph W. Stigerwalt Jr., seeking Democratic nomination

 

Washingtonville Borough Council, four-year term

No candidate

 

Tax collector, four-year term

Anthony Township — Erica Lea Madden, Democrat

Cooper Township — Donna Heath, Republican

Derry Township — Joanne K. Betz, Democrat

Liberty Township — Holly Auten, Republican

Limestone Township — Alice M. Laidacker, Republican

Mahoning Township — Marlene M. Gunther, Republican

Mayberry Township — H. Jeanie Wesner, Republican

Valley Township — Cindy L. Holdren, Republican

West Hemlock Township — Lesley Yeich, Republican

 

Township supervisor, six-year term:

Anthony — Richard R. Hess and Craig A. High seeking Republican nominations

Derry — Gregory Molter, running for Democratic nod

Liberty — Gary Krick and John D. Esenwein, seeking Republican nominations

Limestone — Walter C. Laidacker, Republican

Mahoning — Molly Shultz, Democrat; Bill Lynn, Republican

Valley — Mike Kull, Republican

West Hemock — Jay D. Stine, Republican

 

Auditor, six-year term — Leah Tewksbury is running for the Democratic nomination for the position in Anthony Township.

No other candidates filed to run for auditor for six-, four- or two-year terms in any county municipality.

Constable, six-year term — Lamar A. Welliver II, seeking the Republican nomination to run in Cooper Township, is the only candidate to file a nomination petition in all of the county's municipalities.

 

Judge of elections, four-year term

Anthony Township — Molly D. Owens, Republican

Cooper Township — Eleanor M. Sones, Democrat

Danville Borough:

1st Ward — Jeffrey Pope, Republican

2nd Ward — Trish Ruth, Democrat

3rd Ward — No candidate

4th Ward — No candidate

Derry Township — Donna Anstadt, Democrat

Mahoning Township II — Michael A. Benjamin, Democrat

Mayberry Township — H. Jeanie Wesner, Republican

Valley Township — Linda J. McGarvey, Republican

Washingtonville Borough — Dorothy J. Albertson, Democrat

West Hemlock Township — Vickie E. Parks, Democrat

 

Inspector of elections

Anthony Township — Phyllis M. Snyder, Republican; John R. Vermilya Jr., Democrat

Cooper Township — Nancy K. Fritz, Democrat; Martha J. Geringer, Republican

Danville Borough:

1st Ward — No candidates

2nd Ward — Sharon Mausteller, Democrat; Maryellen Rockwell, Republican

3rd Ward — Rosemary Dalto, Democrat; Frank Drew, Democrat

4th Ward — Linda J. Ruhl, Republican

Derry Township — Rodger L. Bower, Democrat; Phyllis M. Wissler, Republican

Liberty Township — Dawn M. Roland, Democrat

Limestone Township  — Ruth A. Appleman, Republican

Mahoning Township I — Barbara Barron, Democrat; Betty Ann Huber, Republican

Mahoning Township II — Wanda Krum, Democrat; Jill Komar, Republican

Mayberry Township — Pamela Schappert, Democrat; Kyle J. Wesner, Republican

Valley Township — Judy Achy, Republican

Washingtonville Borough — Cathy Hickey, Democrat

West Hemlock Township — John A. Lenches, Democrat

