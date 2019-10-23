Danville Moose Family Center donates $500 for class trip

DANVILLE — Members of the Danville Moose Family Center surprised Danville Area High School students and parents with a $500 check to help pay for students' trip to the Galapagos Islands.
"I got a little choked up when I was told the amount. I wanted to cry," said parent Lori Piekanski. The donation was presented Wednesday night in the Moose center.
The club sent a letter to the Moose asking for help for an upcoming spaghetti dinner to help fund the trip for students in biology and Spanish classes who are going on the trip.
"It's really amazing and fantastic how they reach out to the people of the community and especially the kids," Piekanski said.
Judy McCormick, co-chair of the Nov. 2 craft fair at the Moose along with Sharon Mausteller, also surprised the students and parents by telling them proceeds from the craft fair will also benefit their trip.
"They originally asked for some money to help with the dinner. We were so excited about the trip," McCormick said.
Mausteller, the Pennsylvania Mooseheart marketing representative, said this trip is a great opportunity for the students and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for some. "We wanted to make sure they were given the opportunity to do this," she said.
Moose Administrator Jeff Swartz and Lisa Tulino, Women of the Moose recorder, presented the check to sophomore Mary Holmes, 16, and junior Annabelle Rapp, 16.
Piekanski's son 10th-grader Ryan, 15; 11th-grader Kyle Burns, 16; and 10th-grader Autumn Shultz, 16, also attended. "It's a pretty great trip and probably will be my only trip to the Galapagos Islands," Autumn said.
A total of 35 students and three teachers, including biology teachers Sonia Crane and Emily Morgan, will make the trip June 15-25.
Crane said, "The ultimate goal of the program is to prepare global-minded citizens who understand the importance of restoring and protecting the biodiversity of our planet's ecosystems and who are willing to address the challenges of our time by applying what they learn during this experience to their daily lives."
Activities will include snorkeling, seeing wildlife, visiting local markets, hiking the Amazon Rainforest, whitewater rafting, experiencing Ecuador's volcanic history and visiting the Charles Darwin Institute, she said.
The Moose craft fair, with a number of vendors, a silent auction, soup, barbecue, hot dogs and baked goods, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2 in the Moose center, on Mill Street.
The spaghetti dinner fundraiser will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 16 in Trinity United Methodist Church, Lombard Avenue. The cost is $10 per person with ages 5 and younger free. For tickets, contact Piekanski at 770-880-8036.