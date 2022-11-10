DANVILLE — The Danville Hammers, a mountain bike rider team comprised of Danville Area School District students, recently nailed down its second consecutive statewide championship.
“It’s quite an accomplishment,” said long-time coach David Docoteau, of Danville.
This is the sixth season for the Hammers and seventh season overall for the league.
There are two Hammers teams, Docoteau said.
“One has 17 kids that is a Division 1 team, and it goes through the school district and is referred to as The Danville School District Hammers,” he said. “Then there is another team that has 13 kids. These are kids who aren’t in the Danville School District but still want to be on the mountain bike team.”
Having two Hammers teams keeps each one’s sizes as consistent as possible, according to Docoteau.
Teams include both boys and girls, ages 6-12, “So it’s a pretty wide range. We have a pretty good number of boys to girls on the team,” Docoteau said. “In the beginning of the league we had a struggle getting girls involved. But now they are and they are a really strong part of our teams.”
Hannah Hafer started mountain biking when she was in seventh grade, she said. She is now in 10th grade.
”The team has such an amazing support system where everyone has an opportunity and feels included,” Hafer said. “I like that no one sits the bench and that you can always be working on getting better/pushing yourself.”
Max DeHart said what he likes most about being on the Danville Hammers is “the enthusiasm that the whole team brings to the sport because it just makes riding a whole lot of fun. I also love to ride with other people and my friends because riding by myself is sometimes boring.”
DeHart started mountain biking in sixth grade. He is now in 10th grade.
What he likes most about mountain biking is, “it’s a lot of fun because I love getting out in the wild. Also I love the thrill factor or the excitement it brings when I’m doing more difficult-dangerous things on my bike.”
He said one of the best things to see is his improvement over the years.
“I love getting better and improving my fitness and skills for the sport,” DeHart said. “I’ve also met a lot of cool people through the sport and many of them I have become good friends with.”
Paisley Crellin, 13, eighth grade, said she started riding in 2020 when COVID shut down all sports except for the team.
“My brother was riding with the team so I decided to try it too,” she said.
She said she loves the hills “because you have an opportunity to work hard and push yourself. It feels really good when you make it up the hill. I also love being outside on the trails with my family and friends. They are always there cheering you on.”
“The team is in great shape,” Docoteau, who recently resigned on Sunday as head coach after six years as the original coach of the Danville Hammers. He still play a role and helps coach the team.
“We have great kids, great parents,” he said. “I’ve done about all I can do as head coach. We’ve won everything.”
The Hammers compete in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Cycling League (PICL), which is part of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association. That started 10 years ago and includes original teams from California and Utah. Pennsylvania started a few years behind other states.
Last year, the Danville Hammers won both the Division 1 and Division 2 state championship. This year the Danville team won just Division 1, which is the bigger of the two.
The difference between divisions is based on size of school and size of organization.
Altogether, there are about 1,200 mountain bikers registered in the PICL, Docoteau said.
“We don’t want a team that has 100 kids competing against a team that has five kids,” Docoteau said. “It’s an attempt at parity between different size organizations.”
This year there were six meets around the state, including in Gettysburg, Pittsburgh, and Johnstown.
