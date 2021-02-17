DANVILLE — School district Superintendent Ricki Boyle recently recognized five Danville Area students for their accomplishments in music.
Boyle noted at a recent school board meeting that two students were chosen to participate in the 2021 National Association for Music Educators (NAfME) All-Eastern Division Ensembles. The ensembles are comprised of students from across 12 states. More than 1,200 students applied for acceptance this year.
She said Brian Myers will participate in the choir and Annalise Yeich will perform with the concert band.
Because everything is virtual this year, the students will take part in rehearsals and clinics and then record themselves performing to be included in the virtual choir and band performances, Boyle said.
The superintendent also announced that Myers and three other students successfully auditioned for placement in the 2021 Virtual Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) District 8 Chorus Festival held Jan. 28.
Those students are Myers, Angela Warriner, Sarah Sharp and Kendall Thompson.
All four also qualified for the All-State auditions.