DANVILLE — Throughout his musical career, singer-guitarist-songwriter Van Wagner, of Danville, has crafted songs that tell stories of the history of this region.
So if you want to broadly categorize his 28-album discography, it might be populist Americana music, where he has created a niche, performing concerts throughout the Susquehanna Valley — and beyond.
His latest CD would seem to be a departure for him: Rap is Folk, is a rap album.
But no, he said. "My thesis is that rap is folk. Folk music is the music of the people. It's created on porches. In living rooms, around campfires, and wherever people gather and share life experiences together as music."
The idea for the music came about almost by chance, said Wagner, 44, who is a science teacher in the Lewisburg Area School District.
"I was talking to some of my students before school about music one day," he recalled. "A ninth-grade student named Josh Leauber said 'Wags, if you made a rap album everybody in this school would listen to it.' I laughed it off at first, then thought about it, and realized he was absolutely right, everyone was bound to listen to it once to see what a rapping environmental science teacher sounds like."
Once he decided to pursue the idea of a rap album, he realized he'd need some musical help.
"My nephew, Ethan Weader, was the first to mix me some beats," he said.
Weader, a senior at Danville Area High School said that "Van reached out to me and said he wanted to do some rap-folk songs."
His first reaction was that "it was an interesting idea. Certainly different from other Van's music."
"I went on an app called FL Studio and I made him three beats. Van then put vocals to it," Weader said. "Sometimes he would send me clips. Things he was thinking of for a particular song. Other times he would send me a typed up lyric sheet, so I could know what the beat should be."
Wagner also reached out to ninth-grade student Trace Cassidy for additional songs.
Creating these songs felt just like writing the folks songs he has written all his life, Wagner said. "The creative process took the same amount of time. In some cases I wrote the songs in less than 10 minutes and recorded them later the same day. Done. That's about the pace I move at with all my music and this is how I am able create at least one album per year. This project is my 29th album released to date."
Wagner said the project was fun.
"Songwriting is something I love doing, and when I can partner with other musicians who are on the same vibe as me, it's magic," he said.
The songs were created outside of school time. "What was funny was how I would interact with Trace in science class and not even mention this project. During class, it's all about learning environmental science, but then I would see him after school or discuss ideas via email and we would pick right up where we left off making these songs become reality."
Due to the pandemic, everything was done virtually.
Wagner also explained his process for a typical song. "I would write some lyrics, Trace or Ethan would mix some beats and bass. I would then see if I could match the lyrics to a beat. Sometimes Ethan and Trace would go back and rework the music, beats, and bass to a final mix they liked."
Wagner added guitar, banjo and mandolin to a lot of songs as well. "I especially like what the banjo did for these songs," he said. "It's such a great folk instrument and not something you hear associated with rap often. Rap was originally created by African American musicians. The banjo is originally an African instrument. It was brought to America by enslaved people. It was the original instrument of the blues, or hard times, or heartache. In my mind, it's a perfect fit for rap music."
One of Wagner's favorite songs on the project is "Behind the Mask," which he co-wrote with Lewisburg Area High School student Hayley Berge.
"I have been a fan of Haley's singing for years but this was the first time we did something together," he said. "The song idea came from the depths of the pandemic year. I knew many people were hurting inside. Meanwhile we all are wearing literal masks which covered our faces and emotions. From that we expanded the lyrics to just be about the fact that all of us wear imagined masks even in non-COVID years. I think we were trying to break down some walls with this song. Masks have saved lives. Masks work."
This summer, Wagner will play some live concerts with Haley and Ethan Weader as "Van Wagner and Buffalo Valley Railroad."
Wagner's concert schedule this summer is listed on his website at http://www.VanWagnerMusic.com. Rap is Folk is available for purchase on the website as well for $20.
There are videos of three songs from the album on YouTube. To watch them, search "Van Wagner rap" on YouTube.