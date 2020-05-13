DANVILLE — Borough council gave the OK Tuesday night for Mahoning Township to join the Montour Area Recreation Commission.
Approval is required from other members, which are Montour County, Danville, Riverside and Washingtonville boroughs and the Danville Area School District.
Council also approved the Growers Market request to return to normal procedures. The market required pre-orders and pickup only at its opening last Saturday.
Council also hired Yvonne Kinney as a part-time police officer.
Police Chief Jonathan Swank told council members, "She met our conditions. She should be put on, effective immediately."
Council, however, tabled for further discussion a request to hire former chief Eric Gill as a part-time officer.
Members approved a donation of $500 to the "Take-Out On Us" free meal on Saturday for first responders, including police, firefighters and medical professionals, from 1 to 3 p.m. Congressman Dan Meuser, R-9, of Dallas, and his wife, Shelley, are sponsoring the meal in Montour County, along with the Montour County commissioners and Marlene Gunther, the county Republican chairwoman, and her husband, Don. Gunther said the meal will include an Italian hoagie, coleslaw and a bag of chips from LT Evans, in Danville.
Meuser previously sponsored meals in Lebanon, Luzerne and Columbia counties, Marlene Gunther said.