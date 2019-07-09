DANVILLE — Borough council members approved a $1.9 million design and build contract with Miller Brothers Construction on Tuesday night to design and build a new police station.
The firm wasn't the low bidder for the project when the council earlier this year gave preliminary approval to the contract. T-Ross Bros. was the low bidder with a quote of $1,749,000.
Borough Solicitor Robert Marks Sr. said he reviewed the contract and "It looks fine." He said the station is expected to be completed in January 2020. It will be built on the playground of the former Danville Elementary School. The police station is housed in 3,000 square feet in addition to storage in the basement compared with about 8,800 square feet for the new station.
"We're moving ahead and see what happens," council President Scott Richardson said after Councilman Wes Walters asked if there will be any problems approving the contract.
The council held an executive session about a month ago to discuss the contract.
Councilmen voting for the contract were Richardson, Vice President Kevin Herritt and members Walters, Jeremiah Walter and Joseph Stigerwalt. Council members Byard Woodruff, Bob Cope and John Rodman were absent.
The council also authorized Jackie Hart, borough director of code and building development, to sign the design-build contract and other documents and agreements between the borough and Miller Brothers.
Hart said it will take 25 days for the station to be designed and for permits to be issued.
The police department, next to the municipal building on Mill Street, needs to move since the building housing the police department was sold. The borough pays a monthly rent to the owners, Borough Manager Shannon Berkey said.
At the time the council approved the Miller bid, Hart said it was 8 percent higher than the low bidder. She said the Miller bid was very itemized with good brands for fixtures, heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, which would result in efficient and low-maintenance items.
She said the low bid was a little bit deficient in what was needed.
Hart said at that time the Miller firm will do excavating for generators, signs and electric service to the building.
She also said the firm proposed a larger electric system to be zoned efficiently for office and storage areas that should result in heating and cooling cost savings.