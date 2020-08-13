DANVILLE — With entertainment in short supply, what can be better during a pandemic than to read a book, or a lot of books.
The Thomas Beaver Free Library is betting that the Danville Community can read 3,000 books this summer.
Readers of all ages can participate in “Our Community Reads and Learns,” which began at the Thomas Beaver Library on June 8 and continues through Aug. 22. Enrollees can earn badges and compete for prizes. All youth who complete the challenge by reading 30 or more books will win a small gift. Both under 18 and over 18 can compete for most books read and for random draw prizes.
By Aug. 8, approximately 120 readers had enrolled in “Our Community Reads” and together were approaching the halfway point to the goal of 3,000. Anyone who has been reading and not being counted should visit http://tbflibrary.beanstack.org and start logging in. Any book read since June 8 may be included.
Even though the library was closed completely from March through May and then open only for curbside pickup starting in June, online inquiries for library cards were up. Many browsed the online catalog and then put in their book requests by calling or emailing. Some transitioned to reading online when it was hard to get print books.
Now the library is open for computer use and adult browsing every weekday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Saturdays, only the Children’s Room is open, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Masks are required at all times, and curbside pickup continues for those hesitant about coming in. Returned books are put in quarantine for four days before being returned to the shelves. Librarian John Sweeney says the staff take requests for custom pulling of books.
“We want books about bears” or “We want some mysteries” are two curbside orders he has filled for patrons.
Saturdays are limited to just eight children or parents at a time. On a recent Saturday, Cathy Hans, her daughter Malissa Wilhelm, and her children Conner, 4, and Isabelle, 6, were browsing. Now living in Ohio, they had come to town for their grandma Betty Snyder’s 89th birthday, and so they made a side trip to the library.
“I used to come here when I was growing up,” said Wilhelm, “and my mom and I thought the kids would enjoy it.” Isabelle was busy searching for books about cats, while Conner was open to whatever came along.
“It’s fun to be here with the families,” said Sweeney.
One mother, Victoria Banting, and daughter Charlie Belle, 4, were there for the first time.
“She’s just big enough now to start picking her own books,” said Banting, as her daughter cradled four new selections at the checkout desk.
Head librarian Kathleen McQuiston says she tries to anticipate interests as she orders new books from her limited budget.
“I love to get requests from patrons, because I figure if one person wants a particular book, others will, too.”
Concerned that the school libraries will be closed when the Danville Area School District opens in a few weeks, she is looking for ways to support students, especially since so many will be home schooling or learning online. She is hoping to initiate something similar to “Our Community Reads” for the fall and to coordinate with schools.
“It’s another way to make things a little more normal,” she said.
Samantha Simatos, librarian at the Danville Middle School, said that while it is true school libraries will be closed to taking out physical books this fall, all the online resources will still be available. She has purchased additional ebooks for the schools, both fun and educational, and will continue to teach her Library and Technology Class.
This summer, McQuiston put together a group of reading-related activities, too, as a component of the community reading project.
“I want kids to get outside,” she said, “and to interact with other people who love reading.”
There are 13 activity badges that can be earned, as well. Some, like the Listening Walk and the Cloud Dreaming activity, ask kids to look and observe and write up what they see and hear and imagine. Others, like the Book Chat Call and the Read to Someone badge, ask them to connect with another person, while the Read Outside requirement simply asks them to “grab a book and find a nice spot to read outside.”
When asked whether she herself has been reading more during the pandemic, McQuiston said, “Yes, I have, including more young adult and juvenile books.”
She does this partly to get to know them better, but seeks out old favorites, too, like Little House on the Prairie.
“I like the nostalgia and comfort in reading books I loved as a child.”
Melissa Matthews, who heads the Book Worms Book Club, which has been meeting at the Thomas Beaver Library for more than 25 years, says it’s been hard to get the group together during the pandemic. They last met in February, and this is the first year the group has ever missed meetings, according to some of its charter members.
“Zoom doesn’t work so well for us,” she said, “since not everyone in the group is tech savvy.”
Matthews does feel, though, that people she talks to definitely are reading more and often retreat into reading.
“They want to tune out of listening to the news,” she said.
Used book sales are popular, too, another indication of increased reading. She helped recently with the Columbia County Traveling Library’s outdoor tent sale of used books. In a week, they raised $10,000, as much as they usually do in two sales.
“These books cost just a dollar or two, sometimes 50 cents, so if this sale is any indication, people are reading a lot,” Matthews said.
She wonders, though, “Are more people reading or are people reading more? It’s hard to tell. Maybe both.”
Sweeney said he got into online reading for awhile when libraries were closed.
“But I also got into some of those old books I’d had for a while and hadn’t read.”
He admits he read a fair number of young adult books and kids’ books too, partly because they were quicker reads.
Library traffic now is still a little slow, but “it’s feast or famine,” said Sweeney.
“It also depends on the weather,” said McQuiston. “People don’t come as much on sunny days, because there’s too much else to do, or on rainy days, because they don’t want to go out. Our busiest days are the in-between ones."