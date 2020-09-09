The Danville-Riverside Foodbank is partnering with the Good Samaritan Mission and the Danville Area School District to hold the 2020 Danville area Feed A Friend program scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Shiloh United Church of Christ, 512 Bloom St., Danville. Participants will remain in their vehicles for the giveaway.
There will be no in-person sign-ups. Residents must pre-register by phone by calling 570-275-2500, option 8 and leave their name, address, phone number and the total number of people in the household. One family member from each family must attend the giveaway to receive food items. Picking up food for other families will not be permitted.
The deadline to sign up is Friday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizations are focusing on financial support needed for this year’s Feed A Friend Program rather than donated food items. To donate, mail checks to Good Samaritan Mission, PO Box 114, Danville, PA, 17821. Indicate Feed A Friend on the memo line.