DANVILLE — Ten-year-old Adelena Mori enjoys playing the piano for others.
Even though she only has been playing for about two years, she was among six students, five from the Danville area, who received a superior rating on the national level at the National Guild of Piano Teachers’ 2021 National Piano Auditions. They were held May 15 and 22 and June 20 at Trinity Church in Watsontown.
“I like being able to get into competitions,” said the Liberty Valley Intermediate School student who will enter the fifth grade this fall. “I like getting to play for other people.”
In addition to Adelena, daughter of Ryan and Carolynne Mori, the others who received superior ratings on the national level were Arjun Leal, Julian Abubakr, of New Jersey, and siblings Henok, Sophia, 13, and Maya, 10, Yohannes.
Julian Abubakr, 10, started piano lessons in January. He studied for only five months before entering the audition and achieving a superior rating on the national level.
Kimella Tanner received a superior rating on the state level, nine others received the same rating in the district division and five others were superior on the local level, according to their piano teacher, Karen Zereconsky, of Elysburg. The other possible ratings are fair, good and very good.
Playing those difficult pieces of music is fun for Arjun Leal, 9, who is going into fourth grade at St. Joseph Catholic School in Danville.
“It’s not hard, not when you have a great teacher like Miss Karen,” said Arjun, son of Vivek Kumar and Aditi Shruti.
Henok Yohannes, 15, who will be a sophomore at Danville Area High School this fall, started playing when he was 6 years old when he studied with teacher Kathy Beiter. He took about six months off at one point then began taking lessons with Zereconsky.
He said playing for the judge was “easy.”
“I dealt with the pressure pretty well,” said Henok, whose parents are Yohannes Getachew and Woder Kristos.
The 21 students, all but three from the Danville area, achieved superior ratings on the local, district, state and national levels based on the number of baroque, classic, romantic and modern pieces they played, along with scales, arpeggios, chords and cadences.
The students also were judged on their accuracy, technic, interpretation and musicianship, Zereconsky said.
“A detailed report card was used to document and evaluate each performer’s accuracy, technique, interpretation and musicianship,” the teacher noted. “As a result of their work and dedication, each one of these participants has received a superior rating.”
Zereconsky said more than 120,000 piano pupils throughout the country participated in the annual national piano-playing event, held in 870 locations. The entrants were certified and received a gold, silver or bronze embossed pin, depending on their category, and a year’s membership in the National Fraternity of Student Musicians and Piano Hobbyist of the World.
“I think it was a wonderful experience for them,” said Adelena’s mother, Carolynne Mori, whose daughter Charlotte received a superior rating on the district level. “Their teacher, Karen, prepared them just amazingly. She is such a caring person.”
Aditi Shruti, mother of Arjun, who achieved a superior rating on the national level, and Arwen Leal, who received that rating on the local level, said that the event was not really a competition. The students applied for a certain level and had to meet the performance requirements for that level. The judge issued a “report card” based on such requirements as structure and musicality.
“Karen pushes them in a nice way,” Shruti said.
Woder Kristos, mother of the Yohannes children, said Zereconsky went to the students’ homes to teach before COVID. Afterward, she taught them on Zoom. She said Zereconsky also taught her students appreciation of the music and the history of each piece.
Students who achieved superior ratings. All are from the Danville area, unless otherwise noted:
NATIONAL DIVISION:
Henok Yohannes
Sophia Yohannes
Maya Yohannes
Arjun Leal
Adelena Mori
Julian Abubakr, New Jersey
STATE DIVISION:
Kimella Tanner
DISTRICT DIVISION:
Charlotte Clapper
Isabelle Marks
Janie Cotner
Helen Cotner
Amara Chang
Miranda Behm
James Behm
Charlotte Mori
Nina Goren
LOCAL DIVISION:
Astrid Abubakr, New Jersey
Eden Kauffman
Ayala Goren
Arwen Leal
Leo Ciotola, Lewisburg