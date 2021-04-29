DANVILLE — Danville Area High School’s Class of 2021 will have a traditional graduation ceremony on June 4 in Ironmen Stadium.
The rain date is June 5.
Members of the faculty, staff and administration will be present for the ceremony, which begins at 7 p.m., according to a district annoucement.
Each student will receive 10 tickets for guests.
If inclement weather is expected for both dates, the ceremony will be held in the high school gymnasium, with live streaming in the auditorium. Each student will receive two tickets for guests in the gym and two additional tickets for guests in the auditorium, due to limitations from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Gov. Tom Wolf.
School officials will make a final decision on the location by June 1.
The valediction ceremony will be recorded virtually. The video will go live on May 27, via a link on the website.
Baccalaureate, a student-run program, is scheduled for May 18. Plans are not yet finalized.