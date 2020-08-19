DANVILLE — Officers still are unpacking and putting everything where it belongs, but the Danville Police Department is officially moved in to its new neighborhood.
Instead of the department's cramped office along Mill Street in downtown Danville, the officers have room to spread out in their newly constructed headquarters at Iron and East Front streets in a residential area.
"We're getting stuff put away a little bit at a time," Police Chief Jonathan Swank said earlier this week.
The department had been moving in a little at a time over a couple of weeks, but the bulk of the move came last week, Swank said.
The stone block building is 10,000 square feet, almost three times the size of the downtown headquarters at 3,500 square feet.
The new $2.2 million headquarters also provides more protection for officers and administrative assistant Cathy McKenna and parking attendant Barb Kriner, the first people visitors see. Both are behind a window separating their office from the lobby. A restroom and interview room also sit off the lobby so visitors won't have to go through the office. Next to another wall is a drug take-back box.
Officers who are bringing in suspects in a cruiser can pull into a garage, so if the suspect tries to make a run for it, there is nowhere to go, Swank said.
Officers also have their own entrances in the rear of the building, where they can pull cruisers in under a portico, and into the patrol room, where there are work stations with computers for six officers. The department has eight full-time officers, including Swank, and two part-timers. Swank, Detective Sgt. Justin Stanley and Cpl. Keith Davenport have their own offices, as does Mayor Bernie Swank, who is not related to the chief. The mayor oversees the police.
Elsewhere in the building are three interview rooms with one-way windows to observe suspects, phones, radios and computers in a climate controlled room, an evidence room with two-way lockers. Only two officers who are evidence technicians have access to the inner evidence room, where they can retrieve evidence from the back side of the evidence lockers to document and store evidence in the room where boxes of evidence are stacked on metal shelves.
"We're going to get a live scan for mug shots, fingerprints," Swank said.
Currently, only Mahoning Township police have a live scan in the Danville area.
"We have two true storage closets," the chief said. "We're utilizing other space."
There are men's and women's locker rooms. Currently, the department has one female officer. There also is a room for bunk beds for officers to stay overnight if there is a disaster such as a flood or if they work a late shift followed by an early shift the next morning.
Also in the building are a fitness room for officers to work out after their shift, a training conference room, a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove and microwave, and a room for the Danville emergency management.
"It's 100 percent different," Stanley said. "It's so nice to have the room and the space to stretch out."
The detective likes that there is a firearms storage room. In the old headquarters, he kept ammunition and guns stored in his office.
"It is more space," Kriner said. "Cathy and I like the fact the restroom is in the lobby. We don't have to bring them in through our office."
Construction of the police station began in September but work was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown of non-essential businesses by the state.
Borough council last year sold the Mill Street building that formerly housed the police department to Shannon D. Koch and Christian D. Force for $395,000. The borough has rented the space since then. Koch and Force, of Altera Life, plan to operate the business in the front part of the building and live in the back of the building.
That building also includes six apartments on the upper floors.