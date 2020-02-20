DANVILLE — For the first time in at least 125 years, the Danville Police Department will move from Mill Street.
Construction continues on a new police station at East Front and Iron streets, on the playground of the nearby former Danville Elementary School. The former school will be converted into a Montour County administrative office complex.
"As far as I know, the police department has always been on Mill Street," said Cpl. Jon Swank, the department's officer in charge.
He said he hasn't heard anything negative about the police moving from Danville's main street.
From their new location, he said, an officer could be on Mill Street in 2 minutes or less.
"I have instructed the officers to park their cruiser and go walk Mill Street to meet the business owners and the people. It's a community police concept and we're a small town," he said.
Police department history
According to Danville historian Sis Hause, the police station was located at 251-253 Mill St. in the former Doc's Shoe building since at least 1894. That building, which was next to the municipal building, was condemned and torn down. It will be the site of a revitalized Canal Park.
The police department has been in the former Montour Trust Bank since 1956, Hause said. Danville borough sold the former Montour Trust Bank to Altera Health, which plans to locate its business in the front part of the first floor. The upper floors contain apartments.
As early as 1849, high constables covered Danville. The borough gave the chief of police the same powers as a constable in 1864 and police were tasked with catching goats and hogs running at large, according to Hause. That same year, borough officials approved a $5 fine for an intoxicated person and the police were allowed to arrest, without a warrant, "groups of six or more assemblies congregated on bridges," she said.
New police station progress
Jackie Hart, Danville borough director of code and building development, said the new police station is 75 percent complete. Miller Brothers Construction started Sept. 23 on the $1.9 million one-story building.
The new building will provide triple the 3,000-square-foot current space for the officers and administrative staff. Hart said the new building will cover 9,673 square feet. At the current building, there is storage in a basement and in the former bank vault.
The parking lot is scheduled to be paved April 8, Hart said. She expects the police to be able to move in by May.
"The building is laid out very nicely with state-of-the-art everything, from WiFi to the phones and radios. We're coming into the 21st century," Swank said. He said the building will have "cameras all over the place."
He said he is shopping and pricing new furniture and doesn't expect much of the current furniture to be moved. Swank's desk "is all marked up," he said. "We don't want to ruin a new building."
The exterior will be split face block and the door areas will have standing seam roofs to match the building, Hart said.
The roof is completed as well as framing and the stained concrete floors are being polished this week. Crews are working this week on interior studs along with ductwork for heating, plumbing and electrical. The framing is being laid out for the separate rooms, she said.
Hart said about 50 people are working on the project. R. C. Young is doing stormwater, parking lot, sidewalk and curb work.
More office space, security
The patrol room will contain eight work stations. There will be an interview room for people to report an incident or make a complaint after passing through a bulletproof area. The department has six full-time officers, one part-time patrolman and is in the process of hiring another officer.
Swank said there will also be offices for Mayor Bernie Swank, the Emergency Management Agency, the chief, the sergeant, the corporal, administrative personnel, a kitchen, a conference room, lockers, a fitness room, a bunk room, armory storage and a large evidence room. The mayor and police chief are not related.
The mayor is thrilled she will have her own office. She toured the building before the walls went up and she plans on returning.
"It looks very spacious and looks like it will be very nice," she said.
Swank said she had an office during her first term as mayor, but that was converted into a corporal's office.
"I'm thrilled to have an office to meet with people and talk with them in private," she said.
She has conducted wedding ceremonies in her former salon and met with people there because she doesn't have an office.
"The layout is nice and I think it's really great the officers will have a locker room, a shower and an exercise room. My husband and I will give them a universal weightlifting piece of equipment that we don't use," she said.
She said the new building is needed for the safety of everyone and "is really going to be top-notch."
As for the department moving from Mill Street, she said the police will continue to have a presence in the downtown.
"The guys will be patrolling Mill Street. We will have a full force then," she said.
Visitors will park on the Iron Street side of the building. The police and employees will park on the Railroad Street side of the property.
Due to confidentiality of records and evidence, Swank said the police will be moving them to the new station themselves "because nobody can touch that."
Officers will be able to pull a prisoner inside the building or remove them as cars will be under roof, Cpl. Swank said.
Hart is in charge of the construction of the building and approves items such as hardware and doors for the building and for the site.
"I inspect and sign off as far as completion goes," she said.
North East Inspection Consultants will sign the certificate of occupancy.
Other station improvements
Other area police departments are also making improvements.
In Mahoning Township, improvements have been made to the police department in the township building along Bloom Road, Police Chief Fred Dyroff III said.
He said the lobby was cosmetically changed and a rear door was added so police can bring prisoners there to be fingerprinted. A camera and buzzer were added so the police secretary can remotely unlock that door, he said. Other police departments use the department's live scan fingerprint machine on a daily basis, he said. This way prisoners aren't brought in through the front entrance of the township building used by the public, he said.
Additional cameras have been placed on the outside of the back of the building. He said contractors did the camera work and the township crew handled the cosmetic work.
He plans more improvements next year involving renovating offices to more efficiently use the space. That work will include relocating the patrol office, the evidence office and the chief's office.
The department, founded in 1954, has seven full-time officers and one part-time officer.
The Riverside Police Department, located in the municipal building along Dewart Street, has two full-time officers besides Police Chief Kerry Parkes and one part-time officer. Parkes said the department is in the process of establishing a different evidence room. A storage room has been secured and will be cleaned out to store evidence.