DANVILLE — Hundreds filled the outside entrance at the Danville Primary School during its first trunk or treat Wednesday evening.
Community and Danville Area School District organizations and businesses set up 30 decorated trunks, complete with costumed characters, who handed out candy and other goodies to students and their siblings.
Attendees were asked to bring a canned item to donate to the Danville Area Food Bank, said trunk or treat organizer and school art teacher Jes Noel. "This is a way of giving back to the community while having fun tonight," said Noel, who was dressed as Moaning Myrtle from Harry Potter.
She said it was nice to have the high school Ironmen mascot there.
Shelby Insinga, 7, manned a castle trunk trailer with her miniature horse, Rosie, along with Elena Krick, who teaches at the high school and represented the National Honor Society.
The Danville Education Association set up the game "Operation" with Dave Fortunato acting as the patient. Kids pulled out spaghetti from a grumbling tummy, a funny bone, an Adam's apple and more. Brantley Pauling, 3, dressed as Spider-Man, was among those who were playing.
Heeter's Drive-In gave out cards for free ice cream and chips. June Heeter, who teaches first grade, dressed as a witch for their haunted house theme.
The district administration staff portrayed emojis, including Donna Robbins as a cat. They gave out candy and toys.
The family of Bob Lauck, of food service, set up Jurassic Trunk with an inflatable dinosaur portrayed by one of his daughters, Rose, and a live dinosaur, which was really their cat, Jeter, dressed as a dinosaur. "It's been a hit so far," Lauck said. His daughter Juliet, 10, dressed as an explorer and handed out candy.
Members of the Danville Centennial Lions Club were Ghostbusters while Jersey Shore State Bank portrayed pirates and a cemetery, Erath Zelewicz said. Trina Mulaney and Michele Tagliaferri were with Zelewicz.
The youngest visitor may have been 4-week-old Evan Shultz, who was dressed as a pumpkin. He was with his sister, Leah Shultz, 6, a first-grader at the school, who wore a Minnie Mouse costume.
Villager Realty of Danville handed out coloring books and candy. Employees portrayed characters from "The Wizard of Oz," including Bonnie Trump who dressed as the Wicked Witch of the West and Trish Ruth who dressed as Tinman. Michelle Zerbe brought her dog, Lily, a Yorkie, who played Toto.
Primary school second-grader Gage Strausser, 8, dressed as Harry Potter. He said he liked the Hocus Pocus trunk because it was colorful.
"It was very nice they did this for the kids," his mother, Jen Strausser, said.
First-grade teachers Becca Bausinger, as Jesse from Toy Story, and Mary Levitski, playing a queen, were among those setting up trunks.
The Washies Fire Company brought its Squrt 23 ladder, which was extended to the school, and Rescue 27. Firefighter Trevor Finn said they were handing out candy, allowing kids to tour the trucks and showing them equipment. Junior firefighter Michelle Stigerwalt, 14, demonstrated the various parts of their firefighting gear.