Danville Primary School students, teachers carol around Danville

DANVILLE — About 25 people from the Danville Primary School caroled their way around Danville Wednesday evening, braving the cold and the wind.
Second-grade teacher Megan Geise said her son, Collin, 11, a sixth-grader, suggested the caroling. Since four members of the Geise family were on board, she decided to invite the entire school to carol around the community.
She got responses from about 75 people, but said the weather deterred many. "It's a little chilly," she said.
Geise said many students have never gone caroling and her students were unaware of what it was.
She provided the group with copies of popular kids' songs such as "Frosty the Snowman," "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."
Spanish elementary and high school teacher Tina Bartholomew organized their route. The group met at GIANT Foods and walked to East Market, to Mill Street in the downtown, along Lower Mulberry Street and back to Church Street.
They stopped at some homes along the way, including the Finn residence where teacher Betsy Finn came out to greet the singers.
The parents, students and teachers brought flashlights so they could see along the route. Some of the teachers wore flashing Christmas lights around their necks.
Riley Davis, an 8-year-old second-grader, said she was excited to be caroling.
The effort was part of the school's effort to get more involved with parents and the community.