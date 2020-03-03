DANVILLE — Danville Primary School teachers Megan Geise, Madison Ernest and June Heeter are joining with the home and school association to raise money during the Raise the Region event from 6 p.m. March 11 through 11:59 p.m. March 12.
The goal is to raise $10,000. On April 6, Amazon best-selling author Frank Murphy will visit the school. They hope to raise enough funds to purchase a copy of his best-selling book "A Boy Like You" for every student. They said the book has a powerful message about embracing your unique qualities.
Monetary donations will also be used for supplies, T-shirts and snacks for the free pop-up playground from 9 a.m. to noon April 25 at the school.
To donate on those dates, visit www.raisetheregion.org and search for Danville Primary School Home and School.