DANVILLE — A light drizzle didn’t dampen Saturday night’s prom for Danville Area High School students, who enjoyed a new venue and additional offerings.
The senior class had a turbulent 4 years, which included a worldwide pandemic, school closures and remote learning.
So the energy, excitement and pure joy of the big party was expected, and it delivered, according to participants.
Danville’s junior-senior prom held at The Venue at Liberty Valley was a night of magic for students, said Lorie Schwartz, 11th and 12th grade honors English teacher, and the Class of 2024 advisor.
This was the first year the school used a new location.
“This year’s prom was not like any other,” junior Hannah Flick said.
Flick was right, Schwartz said. A new venue presented a chance to offer new things for this year’s prom.
“I loved that this year’s prom had games, a bar, dinner and more. I find it was more inclusive for those who didn’t want to dance or wanted to take breaks from dancing,” senior Mikki Walters said.
The promenade began at 6 p.m., when students were introduced onto the fairy-lit, tulle-drenched stage by MC Gary Grozier, who works as the guidance counselor at the high school.
The promenade felt so special, said junior Hannah Bartholomew.
“The fairy lights outside were magical,” Alexis Vognetz added.
The promenade helped make the guests feel exceptional on their momentous night, Schwartz said.
Afterward, prom guests sauntered down the stone walkway to show off their best look, while family, friends and the community enjoyed the show.
Seniors Brenna Ross and Luke Wagner were just two who stole the runway show on their way into the prom.
“Prom was so much fun, and I loved spending my last high school dance with my friends. My date was one of my oldest friends, and it was so nice to reconnect before graduation,” Ross said.
Students were permitted to enter The Venue early after they strolled the walkway, and so the prom kicked off 30 minutes ahead of the stated start time. The DJ, Booth Babes photo booth, and caricature artist, Ingrid Howard, arrived early and were ready to help make the night one to remember.
Students took advantage of the photo booth that offered printed and text options with a host of props to be as silly or serious as each group wanted to be, Schwartz said.
Not only did students get dinner, but they also got cupcakes.
Reagan Preisz said she and Clare Charlton “created the cupcakes for the prom and had a lot of fun with it.”
“I would like to open a cupcake business one day, so the exposure and practice was amazing,” Preisz said. The two student bakers worked under the chef’s and advisor’s guidance for two days leading up to the prom.
Students got to relax around the bar as well, sipping mocktails and conversing with one another.
Jera Strony, junior, said she especially enjoyed “spending time with close friends and creating a lasting memory with some of my favorite people.”
Yahir Diaz not only enjoyed dancing, but he also enjoyed relaxing in the lounge area “and watching the people on the dance floor having fun.”
Preisz said she “loved breaking it down on the dance floor … and spinning around after everyone cleared out.”
At the end of the night, Chuks Iregbu and Mikki Walters were crowned king and queen respectively.
Runners-up were Kincade Cush and Kaitlyn Gabel.
“All the races were close and the court was filled with worthy people,” Schwartz said.
After being crowned, Walters said, “It was a memorable night. I had so much fun with my friends and loved dressing up for the occasion. Being nominated for prom court and being voted queen was an amazing experience. It was an honor to be on court with such a great group of people.”
Ruth Hosterman and Alivia Hosterman, junior, captured the night’s magical events for students and will provide pictures for all juniors and seniors at no cost to students.