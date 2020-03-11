When it comes to a flood protection system, Danville is decades ahead of its upriver neighbor Bloomsburg.
Danville has a levee along the Susquehanna River, and the borough is raising the Hospital Run Upper Susquehanna levee even more. Property owners in the area will no longer have to pay for flood insurance, though that project came with a $1 million increase that doubled the price for the borough. The borough also has flood protection systems along Sechler Run, which flows under the downtown, and along nearby Mahoning Creek. Bloomsburg is just building its first levee.
Yet, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) never certified the Sechler Run system, which would have reduced or eliminated flood insurance for property owners downtown and nearby neighborhoods. Jackie Hart, borough director of code and development and floodplain manager, said the Sechler Run system and its pumping station and closure structure, constructed in the 1970s and 1980s, aren’t recognized on federal flood maps.
Why not?
Hart said borough officials at that time thought the system was certified because it was constructed by the state.
Borough officials held a public meeting last week to discuss getting that certification.
Kay Roth, owner of Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio at 498 Mill St., said her flood insurance rate has increased $1,200 in the past four years. The insurance is required in that part of Danville if a mortgage is held.
“People claim they are paying up to $3,000 to $4,000 a year in some areas for flood insurance,” Hart said.
Danville Business Alliance Executive Director Rebecca Dressler said not having to pay flood insurance will help development and allow people to improve their properties.
The project area includes the industrial district, all of Mill Street, Lower Mulberry, West Mahoning and West Front streets.
Had the system been certified years ago, just think how much Roth and others would have been able to save or to put back into their properties.
Now the current borough officials need about $80,000 for an engineer’s review and to inspect the pumping station so the borough can submit documents and other information to FEMA to recertify the flood protection system. Hart said borough officials hope businesses and residents will pledge toward helping the borough out with the Sechler Run work.
There is no choice but to move forward. The error of the past cannot be erased, and to continue to pay more than necessary puts a strain on growth and is just plain unfair.
Just like with the levee-raising, the price tag of which suddenly turned a $1 million project into a $2 million project due to an engineering error, the borough is forced into spending more — a lot more.
Maybe the lesson here is Danville not only needs flood protection, it needs its leaders to keep better watch.