DANVILLE — Danville Area High School has been awarded $7,500 by the Pennsylvania Farm Bill's Ag and Youth Program for a small gasoline engines lab upgrade.
The Ag and Youth Program funds projects for agriculture education and workforce development programs, seminars and field trips, agricultural safety training, capital projects, and equipment purchases that work to build a strong future workforce for Pennsylvania’s leading industry by increasing awareness about opportunities to work in agriculture.
The 2021-22 Ag and Youth Program funded 57 projects, 43 for direct non-matching grants of up to $7,500.
Projects were funded in 33 Pennsylvania counties.