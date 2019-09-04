Danville resident charged with disorderly conduct By Karen Blackledge kblackledge@thedanvillenews.com 2 hrs ago MAHONING TWP. — Township police charged Kaiden Kurzawa, 18, of Danville, with disorderly conduct for possessing drug paraphernalia July 23 at 58 Prosseda Drive. Tags Disorderly Conduct Police Crime Law Township Kaiden Kurzawa Danville Resident Mahoning Twp. COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries PHILLIPS-HERB, Mary Mar 10, 1928 - Sep 3, 2019 CLARK, Lee Jul 16, 1932 - Sep 3, 2019 BAKER, Ronald Feb 20, 1941 - Sep 2, 2019 RITTER, Laree Apr 6, 1921 - Sep 1, 2019 KANTZ, Shirley Sep 5, 1944 - Sep 2, 2019 Follow us on Facebook