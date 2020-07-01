“Oh beautiful for spacious skies
For amber waves of grain,
For purple mountains majesty
Above thy fruited plain!
America! America!
God shed his grace on thee
And crown thy good with brotherhood
From sea to shining sea!”
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
July 2, 1776: The Continental Congress in Philadelphia adopted the following resolution, originally introduced on June 7, by Richard Henry Lee of Virginia: “Resolved, that these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free, and independent States, that they are absolved from all allegiance to the British Crown, and that all political connection between them and the State of Great Britain is, and ought to be, totally dissolved. That it is expedient forthwith to take the most effectual measures for forming foreign Alliances. That a plan of confederation be prepared and transmitted to the respective Colonies for their consideration and approbation.”
July 4, 1776: The Declaration of Independence was approved by the Continental Congress
July 1, 1863: Start of the Battle of Gettysburg during the American Civil War.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Many of Danville’s residents spent their Fourth of July at the Millville traditional holiday celebration with a parade and fireworks. It was the 71st annual Independence Day parade and was full of the usual entertainment. (The Millville parade, as so many other events, will not happen this year. The fireworks will take place on July 4.)
Kevin Young and Frank Erlston were pictured in The Danville News pouring ice cream into containers for the annual East End Fire Co. ice cream festival as Bob Fiegles mixed the crowd’s favorite, peanut butter ice cream.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Dewey Derr, a WWII veteran, was pictured in the local newspaper posing with a Civil War rifle in his Independence Day Garden, which he has maintained on his property since 1974.
Kelli Rickert, 10, and her brother, P. J. Rickert, 6, were in the photo. They were the grandchildren of Art Rickert, a Danville native who was killed in WWII.
Three local teenagers were among 300 youths who participated in Boy’s State, a yearly event sponsored by the American Legion. The purpose of this event was to instruct youths on the workings of government, from grassroots to the national level, through actual role-playing. Tom Richards played the role of a judge, Greg Smith, a multi-faceted career as Hamilton County Commissioner, director of Parks and Recreation and state senator. Mike Webber re-enacted as chairman of the Liquor Control Board.
Mahoning Township Police Chief Donald Hunter and his wife, Margaret, assumed ownership of Beagle’s Dairy Freez on the Bloom highway. The establishment’s new name was Hunter’s Dairy Freez.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Neil L. Millar, Riverside, and Thomas A. Girton, Danville, enlisted in the U.S. Army. Millar enlisted along with Harry W. Pritchard, Nicolas Ave. for the Armor Corps while Girton enlisted for IBM Data Processing School. The departure was scheduled for July 5.
Ronald E. Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Smith, enlisted in the Marine Corps “120 Day Delay Program."
Tom Mottern hurled the first perfect game of the season in the local Little League Farm system.
He fanned eight batters and rapped out a double to help his own game. Tarr Wagner was his catcher for the Dodgers no-hitter, 4-0 over the Indians. Pete Hubicki took the loss; Larry Miller was the catcher.
The 1960 edition of Little League all-stars was selected at a meeting of Danville Little League officials.
All-stars included Ken Reibsome, TV Company; Larry Driscoll, Randy Thomas, John Messmore, Terry Mower, and Terry Thomas, Gem; Duncan Kishbaugh and Carleton Seitz, KVS; Terry Megargele, Eugene Stetler and Barry Seidel, Merck; Doyle Yeager and Terry Gerst, Pioneers; and Terry Willoughby, Lions.
The all-stars were coached by Robert Burke and Nick Driscoll of the Little League-winning Gem team.
In the opening contest of the night Summer Basketball League at the Washies Playground, the score was running neck and neck until the third period when the Bombers paced by ‘Pouch’ Hort and Art Sticklin outscored the visitors 22-13.
Hort garnered 19 points to lead the league in individual scoring while Sticklin scored 12, and Will Hause dumped in 10 markers for the winners to contribute to the 47-37 win.
Bob Lyons paced the Hawks with 12.
For the first time this year, a young lady was selected as the Danville News Carrier of the Month. Janet Moser, 14, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Moser of Spring St. was chosen for the month of July. She started with the News in 1958. Rev. C. Rayvon Hilliard, pastor of Trinity Methodist Church, presented the award to Miss Moser.
75 YEARS AGO (1945)
A full day of games, contests and entertainment was held at the Washington Hose Company’s playground for the Fourth of July.
In addition to providing fun for the children, the firemen dedicated the program to those who helped start the program or played on the baseball team, and those among these two groups who were serving their country.
The following names were included in the dedication: Fred Thomas, Walter Deitrick, Don Jacobs, Tom Hildebrand, Bob Hildebrand, Don Williams, Gene Snyder, Charles Johnson, Rux Wertman, Carl Bell, Bob Montague, Bill Childs, John Shade, Tom Haas, ‘Turkey’ Miller, Harry Foust, Bud Reedy, Harold Buck, Don Fitzgerald, ‘Red’ Wilt, ‘Junior’ Wertman, Donald Foust and ‘Sonny’ Gerringer. Most of these men were in the service.
Parents and friends of these boys were present to enjoy the event. Their hope was that in the near future they would welcome these boys back home.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
An article in The Morning News talked about the Fourth of July celebration in Danville, remembering years gone by. Stories described when the day was ushered in with the noise of the booming of cannons, guns, etc; claiming this day the morning broke without “the slumbers of the lightest sleeper being disturbed.” It seemed as though the old fashioned Fourth of July celebration became a thing of the past. Baseball games were the only planned event. Many intended to travel to Shamokin for a boxing carnival. Other motorists traveled to areas to spend the day in the woods taking a lunch along. New rules for fireworks were observed and so dealers had a very small supply for Independence Day.
“Truly the old-time fourth rapidly fading from the scene and young America with its inclination to sporting events, autos, airplanes, were finding a new way to spend this great holiday.”
n
Most of my Fourth of July memories involved fireworks. As children, we had firecrackers that you placed on the pavement and pounded with a hammer or stone to see a sparkle and hear a crack. By the 1950’s we drove to Berwick to delight in the Maria Assunta Society’s fireworks display; eventually enjoyed them at Millville’s Fourth of July celebration. This holiday for the past thirty years has been spent at my daughter Tracy and son-in-law Jimmy’s home in Avalon New Jersey enjoying major fireworks over the ocean.
This year won’t be the 31st year watching fireworks in New Jersey due to the uncertain times.
“In America, change is possible. It’s in our hands. Together, I know we’ll get there. Look how far we’ve already come.” — Barack Obama
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.