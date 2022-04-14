No matter how it is measured, the monthly food giveaway by the Danville-Riverside Food Bank is a huge operation.
The second Saturday of every month, about 350 cars line up outside Shiloh United Church of Christ in Danville to load up 20,000 pounds of produce, meat, dairy, non-perishables and baked goods. It takes more than 45 volunteers to handle sorting, packing and handing out food.
Joe Neizer, president of the Danville-Riverside Food Bank for the past eight years, thinks in quantities of 350-400 for everything he procures.
“When I started, we were serving 180 families, then 240, and since the pandemic, 350-400,” he said.
He doesn’t know in advance how many will come to a giveaway, but he said he needs to be ready.
For the Easter giveaway on April 9, the number was 398 — 350 on-site and another 48 at the Heritage Heights senior high-rise.
The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, which serves 27 counties, sends two truckloads of food, one non-perishable and the other frozen and fresh, to Danville each month. Produce boxes arrive from the Brian Campbell Farms in Berwick. Local businesses and private donations supply the rest.
Sometimes Neizer goes shopping. “I watch for specials,” he said. “I’ll walk into Giant and order 4,000 cans of soup.”
Higher food prices are a challenge, but, said Neizer, “donations are steady, so we can handle it.”
Local businesses like Giant, Weis, Beiter’s, and Coles contribute needed items and sell to the food bank at a discount. Even so, the cost for each month’s giveaway is about $12,000, all raised from local donations.
One “round up your bill” campaign at Giant raised more than $10,000 for the food bank. “That was just one store, one campaign,” Neizer said.
According to Central PA Food Bank statistics, one out of six families in Pennsylvania are food-challenged, and one out of seven children are affected. Neizer estimates that the local effort helps feed about 1,000 people each month. The Central PA hub sets the number at 200,000 individuals served each month throughout their 27 counties.
“People are coming now who have never been in this position before,” said Neizer.
According to Carla Fisher, communication and marketing coordinator for the North Central Bank, the uptick in demand in early 2022 comes from rising food costs and the end of child tax credits and some SNAP benefits.
“We’ve been challenged by supply-chain issues but are still able to keep up with the demand,” she said.
She is especially proud that their efforts “can provide healthy food, like produce, that is often the most expensive in food stores.”
All of it is “top quality,” she said.
One excellent state program is PASS, the PA Agricultural Surplus System, which allows farmers to donate safe, wholesome food while being reimbursed for the costs of harvesting, processing and transporting them.
According to Fisher, “it’s a win-win for both food banks and the state’s farmers, a way to donate surplus product that may otherwise go to waste.”
Brian Campbell Farms, which delivers 350 produce boxes to Danville each month, is one such partner. According to Beth Hamilton, director of food sourcing and logistics at the food bank, “the fresh produce boxes are sourced from Campbell’s own farm, other local farmers and donated produce from retailers. These donations are coordinated by the Central PA Food Bank.”
In season, the produce is mostly local, but during the non-growing months, produce comes from supermarket surplus and, also, through the Mid-Atlantic Regional Coop, which purchases surplus produce from the Port of Philadelphia to distribute to 14 states along the East Coast.
“We have so many partners, over 1,000 in all” said Fisher.
Most are supported through donations, though the state contributes directly as well.
“Pennsylvania leads all states in providing food assistance for the needy,” according to the PA State Food Purchase Program. The program gives cash grants to counties to purchase food at wholesale prices and distribute to those in need.
Volunteers
Volunteers are the crucial element in getting all this food out to people.
“The volunteers are fantastic, but we could always use more,” said Neizer.
On giveaway day, the truck arrives with provisions from Williamsport at about 7:30 a.m., and helpers carry the boxes inside and start breaking down the shipment into family-sized bags.
“People find their own niche,” said Neizer. “There’s the produce crew, the kitchen crew, the meat crew, the cereal crew.”
On April 9, in the kitchen, helpers were bagging donated baked goods in the early morning. Later they bundled and bagged frozen hamburgers. Others were moving hundreds of boxes of cereal.
Items vary from month to month, but in April the treats included Betty Crocker cookie mixes, DunkAroos, and even Hȁagen Dazs ice cream bars.
The week before a distribution, a truckload of dry goods arrives to be packed in grocery bags, 350 of them. The extended Bastian and McDonough families take on this task every month in memory of their grandmother, who was an original member of the Danville-Riverside Food Bank.
When it was first founded in 1985, according to Neizer, the food bank just distributed canned goods and bread items, but it grew and grew into what it is today.
“We’ve had tremendous support from Shiloh, who allow us to take over their building for food distribution,” he said.
Serving during emergencies
They also host the pantry to serve families in between monthly distributions when emergencies strike.
Sandy Runyan, a church member, oversees the lunch preparations.
“We always serve hot meals to the volunteers, including the fire police, who direct the traffic outside,” Runyan said.
For the April giveaway, the menu was chicken corn soup and Easter sheet cake.
Runyan calls the food giveaway Saturdays “one of the most rewarding things I do.” She said she is especially impressed with the wide range of volunteers — doctors, nurses, teachers, students — that represent the whole community. She credited Neizer for doing an “amazing job” of coordinating it all.
Rebecca Judy handles the minute-by-minute distribution details.
“She does a fantastic job,” said Neizer.
At the April giveaway, her task was complicated by intermittent rain in the early hours. Since it is a drive-through, the fire police and the volunteers are out in all weather.
“I’m here every month, rain or shine, handing out the milk,” said Sean Hendricks, as he stood in light rain at his table in the alley. “We canceled only once, for a huge snowstorm.”
Cars start lining up at 6:30 a.m., even though the doors don’t officially open until 10. Most of the more than 300 cars arrive “all at once,” said Neizer. Fire police keep the traffic under control.
Judy explained the route from station to station. Recipients pick up produce boxes in the parking lot, and then at the first door, they get meat and a bag of non-perishables. The amount is determined by the size of the family. Next, they get a choice of four cereals. On a nice day, these are on tables outside, but in the rain, runners have to fetch the requested cereals.
At the next door, they get milk, eggs, cheese, and hotdogs, and a choice of donated baked goods. Finally, most recently, was a bag of popcorn.
Larger families of seven or more get an additional box assembled from food locally donated, and seniors who qualify also get a supplemental “senior box.”
Teams of volunteers deliver to the Heritage Heights high-rise, the Beaver Place mid-rise, and several locations in Washingtonville, to reach those who can’t come in person.
With so many suppliers, it may seem that nothing more is needed, but Neizer stressed the importance of community donations to keep up the effort. Food drives by the Scouts, churches, the Post Office, and others are crucial boosts to the food supply.
The cooperative effort between Feed-a-Friend and the Food Bank each November yields big results, with help from Good Samaritan Mission and the Danville School District. Last year, a 5,000-pound truckload of food came from the Scout collection alone.
Food items can be dropped off at Shiloh Church during business hours. Especially-needed items to stock the pantry are peanut butter, jelly, canned veggies, spaghetti and sauce, canned meats and cereal. Monetary contributions can be sent to the Danville-Riverside Food Bank in care of Shiloh Church at 512 Bloom St., Danville, PA 17821.