"The mug of cider simmered slow,
The apples sputtered in a row,
And, close at hand, the basket stood
With nuts from brown October’s wood."
— John Greenleaf Whittier (1807-1892), "Snow Bound"
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
Oct. 13, 1792 The cornerstone of the White House was laid by George Washington. The building, located at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, was three stories tall with more than 100 rooms. It was designed by James Hoban. In November of 1800, President John Adams and his family moved into the unfinished building, which was first known as the “Presidential Palace.” In later years it became known as the White House. It was burned by British troops in 1814, reconstructed and reoccupied in 1817. Other additions were added through the years.
Oct. 14, 1964 Civil Rights Leader Martin Luther King, Jr. became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize. He donated the $54,000 prize money to the Civil Rights movement.
Oct. 19, 1987 “Black Monday” occurred on Wall Street as stocks plunged a record 508 points, or 22.6 percent, the largest one-day drop in stock market history.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Mayor Ed Coleman was pictured in the local newspaper signing a proclamation declaring Oct. 16-20 "National Business Women’s Week" as Esther Cotner and Lois Bryner looked on. Both Cotner and Bryner, of Danville, were charter members of the Danville Business and Professional Women’s (BPW) organization since its inception in October 1946. The purpose of BPW was to recognize and honor achievements of working women and to achieve equality for all women in the workplace.
September students of the month at the Danville Area Middle School were eighth-graders Amanda Shoup, Ahmed Ragab, Raven Woods and Patrick Cavanaugh; seventh-graders Justin Rafter, Alyson Cavanaugh, Ashley Engstrom and Michael Seiming; and sixth-graders, Billy Curry, Alessa Makuch, Alex Steinman and Alyssa Newman.
Mark Miller finished second at the District 4 Golf Championships. He and Jeremy Graham, fourth, advanced to the PIAA State Championships at the Penn State Blue Course.
Miller finished 34th in the two-day state tournament with 156 and Graham, a 4-way tie for 41st with 159. Coach Kanaskie told the boys, “not to be depressed, one or two games doesn’t determine their game.”
“I am proud as the dickens over what they’ve done — just playing in this tournament is a once in a lifetime experience,” Kanaskie said
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
The Rams downed the Seahawks in a 14-0 hard-fought intramural football game at the Fred W. Diehl School. Dave Appleman, for the Rams, passed to Bob Mordan for the Rams’ TDs and Brian Severson went around left end after both scores for the extra points. For the Seahawks, Forest Stump played good defense, Scott Keppler almost had a touchdown in a fine run but Tom Ritter, Rams’ safety, made a game-saving tackle.
The players of the week for the Danville High School football team were: on offense, senior center Bill Morrow for his "outstanding blocking, hustle, and extra effort." Dan Enterline, senior tackle, was named on defense, for leading the team's defense in tackles and assists. He also had four quarterback sacks, caused a fumble and recovered a fumble; on the special team unit, Louis Zampetti was nominated. Zampetti, a senior, had several first hits on kickoffs and contributed solid blocking and outstanding effort on punt returns.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
The Danville Rotary Club celebrated its 40th anniversary, the traditional colors, blue and gold, adorned the social hall of the Presbyterian Church at Mooresburg. President Frank J. Connolley welcomed the wives and club members and the presidents of the Danville Lions, Jack Feeley and Kiwanis, Doug Hawkins, who were among the guests.
Dinner was served by the women of the church, the significant history of the club was reviewed and songs were presented by many attendees. Dr. Harold L. Foss, former surgeon-in-chief of Geisinger Memorial Hospital, and honorary Rotarian, spoke about the Rotary’s work with crippled children during the 1920s. Past Governor D.E. Edmondson, reviewed the history of the Rotary Athletic Field, presently, F. Q. Hartman gridiron while Victor J. Marks, president in 1938, spoke about activities during the 1930s.
The Danville Rotary Club with 19 charter members on March 3, 1920, was sponsored by the Sunbury Rotary Club. Danville in turn sponsored the Catawissa Rotary Club chartered on Oct. 13, 1937.
The Danville News joined with newspapers in Pennsylvania and across the country in the annual observance of National Newspaper Week.
Pennsylvania Governor David L. Lawrence, in getting National Newspaper Week underway, said: “In choosing your newspaper — ‘Freedom’s Guardian’ — as the slogan for this year’s anniversary, the newspapers of America have hit upon their central purpose and basic responsibility. A good newspaper does more than merely report the news. It attempts to be fair in its treatment of all the subjects of its reporting. It works constantly and untiringly for the good of its community and the voice of all the people whether poor or rich, partisan or nonpartisan, well-educated of not. It is not afraid to take an editorial stand whether it be popular or unpopular.”
75 YEARS AGO (1945)
Cpl. Joseph Litz, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.E. Litz, Ferry Street, was honorably discharged from the service through the point system.
Litz served three years and eight months in the Army Air Corp of which three years, five months were spent overseas.
T-5 Edward Graham arrived home after spending 27 months overseas. He had the Eastern Theatre Offensive (ETO) ribbon with four bronze battle stars, for participation in the campaigns of France, Germany, the Battle of the Bulge and Austria.
After a six day furlough, he returned to Indiantown Gap for discharge.
Twenty-eight ships were docking at East and West Coast ports bringing home more than 27,000 fighting men. Five of the transports arrived in Boston and four into New York bringing 10,000 more veterans to their homeland from Europe.
The Father M. I. O’Reilly Council No 2314 observed Columbus Day at the Knights of Columbus Hall. More than 100 members and friends gathered to pay tribute to the memory of the famous discoverer of America.
After the buffet lunch, entertainment was provided by Larry Ford and Joseph Maier at the piano along with solos and group singing led by James P. Connolley.
C. D. Jenkins, supervising principal, announced that double sessions of classes resumed at Danville High School on Oct. 15.
The school started to open at 8:40 a.m. and closed at 11:35 a.m. for the morning session and opened at 1 p.m. and closed at 3:08 p.m. in the afternoon session. It was the school's previous schedule before later years of the war.
In recent years, the school opened at 8:40 a.m. and closed at 1 p.m. due to the labor shortage on the farms during the war. The change meant that the school would be back on full schedule.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.