The Danville Area School Board at its Monday night meeting unanimously approved a proposed 2023-24 budget of $44.8 million, with no tax increase.
“We’re doing this without raising taxes,” said board President Wayne Brookhart. “We do have a deficit, but it is not overwhelming.”
Board directors Brookhart, Michael Clouser, Sherry Cooper, Samuel Faulkner, Sandy Green, June Heeter, and Derl Reichard voted to approve. Board directors Richard Vognetz and Chis Huron were not present at the meeting.
Assistant Superintendent Jason Moser, during the superintendent’s report, said "In proposing the 2023-24 budget, revenues was the most difficult area to pinpoint, because there are a lot of factors that we have no control over. So we put forth a conservative estimate."
Moser said expenses for the 2023-24 school year are estimated to be $45.5 million, leaving a deficit of $693,947.
"One of the things we are very proud of is that the percentage of the deficit reduction from this current year, 22-23 fiscal year to next year's 2023-24 budget has been cut by 67 percent," Moser said. "I think that is truly significant to think about where we were one year ago, to where we are now."
In examining last year's budget, "we found that in 2021-22 the proposed final budget that was voted on and passed actually zeroed out with no deficit, no surplus and balanced to the cent," Moser said. "But when we looked at what that meant in terms of federal funding is that is was back-filled with a very high percentage of federal funding available. Over $2 million. That was proposed as budget revenue in 2021-22 school year. So it appeared as a balanced budget."
During the ensuing discussion, Green mentioned that this year’s budget was balanced, even without the federal funds that were used in previous years to help balance the budget.
“I’m horrified that last year, we really didn’t actually have a balanced budget," without using federal funds,” Green said.
That’s not the case this year, Moser said.
During her superintendent’s report, Molly Nied mentioned the possibility of the district getting a $270,000 Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency grant, which could be used to hire a mental health counselor from CMSU or another police officer. Other options include include security cameras, door alarms, and shatter-proof glass, for example, at office windows.
Nied suggested that word about the grant was imminent."I do believe the grant is coming shortly."