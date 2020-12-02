DANVILLE — Danville School District students will continue to learn remotely until Jan. 15, 2021.
That decision, approved by the school board at Wednesday night's meeting, did not come without serious discussion, said several board members before voting on it.
New school board President Chris Huron, who was only installed as president earlier in the evening during a reorganization meeting, said that kids learn optimally with in-person learning, but given the number of COVID cases exploding almost everywhere, the safety of students had to be paramount.
Another factor in going all virtual, he said, was staffing. "How can you have kids taught in person if we are down in staff?"
"Our hands are tied by the state," noted board member Jennifer Gurski.
"It's unfortunate that we're having to decide between physical health and mental health," board member Christina Fish.
Huron noted that Jan. 15 is a Friday. "This will give us some time. On the 15th we'll be able to perhaps look in another direction."
He also said that having decided on the date gives everyone some semblance of consistency.
Earlier in the meeting, primary school Principal John Bickhart had a 10-minute presentation regarding the response to a middle and high school student survey on recommendations for virtual learning.
Bickhart explained that the survey not only sought to get student's opinions on virtual learning, but also how teachers were dealing with the new technologies used, Google Classroom and Google Sites.
He note in passing that "these programs are not going away post-COVID.
"We found that students love agendas," Bickhart said. "And they want to known when something is due."
Before the regularly scheduled meeting, at the reorganization" meeting, besides naming a new board president, Castan Kiersc was voted in as vice president of the board.