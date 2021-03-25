DANVILLE — Danville Area School Board members Wednesday night discussed whether to pay teachers $50 an hour to teach summer school, using COVID relief funds from the federal government.
The proposal was included in a memorandum of understanding between the district and the Danville Education Association, which Superintendent Ricki Boyle presented to the board. Board members had questions about the plan, and the board, by a split vote, tabled the matter until the first April board meeting.
Boyle said administrators want to encourage more students to attend summer school to make up for learning losses due to the pandemic, but teachers won't teach summer classes for the usual per rate of $20 per hour.
"We had a lot of issues in the past with people working summer school," Boyle told the board. "We want to have as many students participating as possible."
She said administrators want to make sure all needs are met for students in special education, English as a Second Language, students who are homeless and all other students.
"A lot of students missed out," Boyle said.
"We want to provide robust in-person learning," she added. "We have a lot of people that have interest, but they’re not going to do it for $20 an hour."
Board member Jennfer Gurski was concerned that the rate was in excess of a 100 percent increase of the normal rate. Another member, Christina Fish, asked Boyle if she could have the community weigh in on it, and ask parents what their plans are for their children for summer.
Fish said that while some parents may say they are done with school for the summer, "Some may identify their children will need extra help.
The district would have $694,000 of the funds to spend specifically on social and emotional learning and learning loss, district Business Manager Bobbi Ely said. The money could be split between summers, she said.
The money comes from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act.
She said the district has until 2023 to spend a total of $3.4 million in the one-time money from the federal government to set off revenue loss due to less earned income revenue and state funding and increases in state cyber school costs.
The board voted 5-3 to table action on the memorandum until it could be discussed in the curriculum committee meeting on April 7.
Kyle Gordon, Gurski, Castan Kiersch, Korta Yuasa and Chris Huron voted to table and Fish, Yohannes Getachew and Derl Reichard voted no. Bonnie Edmeads was absent.
Board President Huron asked other board members to send their suggestions to the committee by April 1 if they could not attend the meeting.