DANVILLE — One year ago, Danville Area School District Superintendent Ricki Boyle faced an unprecedented dilemma. In the face of a deadly once-in-a-century pandemic, how could the district keep students, teachers and staff members safe, while finding ways to effectively teach students of all ages, even if remotely?
"Thinking back to the beginning, it was the writing of the Health and Safety Plan that made us think about all of the aspects of trying to educate the students during a pandemic," Boyle said. "We had to consider the facilities, resources, materials, personnel and all the safety protocols."
Some of the key concerns involved cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting the classrooms to mitigate the potential virus in the buildings.
"We had to set up the buildings with signs, one-way traffic, reconfigure the classrooms for social distancing, and plan for the ability to isolate potential cases if necessary," Boyle said.
Nurses in the district created procedures for individuals who presented symptoms of the virus and to perform the contract tracing.
"Also, communicating with the staff and parents became essential," Boyle said.
The district was extremely proactive at the start of this pandemic, added school board President Chris Huron, on Wednesday. Huron was vice president of the board through most of 2020.
"Early on, we took very aggressive steps to insure the schools had the necessary infrastructure, tools like laptops, cameras, software, etc as well as the roll out strategy for the team to teach virtually," he said. "This had a huge positive impact on the virtual learning format. Also, there was extensive work both initially and throughout the last year to build the best teaching formats for every family’s situation; a partnering approach; example is the Ironmen Academy."
The school board, in unison with the administration and other subject matter experts, worked regularly and collaboratively to navigate through the rapidly changing dynamics of the guidelines, schedules, mandates, directives as well as other challenges, Huron said.
"The focus never waivered within this team," he said. "Our number one goal remains: “health and safety of our students, faculty, families and communities."
Communication remained essential "for our school teams and community to understand the rapidly changing impacts the pandemic had on our students and school district," Huron said. "The regular communications to the community provided transparency to the everchanging dynamics within our school district.
"Also, a tremendous amount of effort continues on a routine basis to look for areas of improvement or find those students who were/are struggling," he said. "Guidance counselors, intervention specialists, teachers and faculty reach out to students on a regular basis."
Enrollment, cyber data
At first the district had significant numbers of parents choosing to homeschool their children, Boyle said. This number has remained consistent, at 125 students.
Numbers opting for school hybrid programs, school cyber academies or outside academies are going down since the beginning of January to about 300 students now. The district had about 350 students enrolled to start.
The Ironmen Academy has been consistent with between 150 and 170 students.
"We will continue the academy for the 21-22 school year and hope to gain some of the student who attend outside cyber schools for next year," Boyle said.
Because of the expense, outside cyber schools are a real concern, Boyle noted. "Not only due to the finances but also the quality of education cannot be monitored by the district."
Lessons learned
Danville created three models of instruction to address the parents’ concerns at the beginning: Students had the opportunity to enroll in a fully online model, but with teachers from Danville, who were able to add materials consistent with Danville Area School District curriculum.
They could choose a hybrid model, where the students attended virtually but with live instruction and their Danville teachers.
The third option was in-person learning, where the student comes to the building.
At the elementary level, "we kept in-person learning five days a week. But at the secondary level it was necessary to have a split schedule of having students attend every other day," Boyle said.
Asked if she thought students were getting what they needed, across the board this past year of COVID, Boyle said, "We have had success for the most part, but the greatest concern is attendance and work completion especially for the students in the hybrid or Bridge model.
"We have kept the DASD curriculum inserted in all learning models and have worked to make sure that the students are getting the essentials as well as receiving direct instruction or attention, by having guidance counselors and intervention specialists, as well as the teachers, reach out to students on a regular basis. "
What Boyle will take away from this year of COVID is that "technology and our advancement with the new ways of teaching will be incorporated into the education in the future. Teachers have learned to adapt to the challenges and changes quickly and with quality."
One of Huron's main takeaways, he said, was "it became incredibly obvious that there will never be a better teaching format for our school district than in-person learning.
"The school board remains relentless with its support to the school teams and our community to not only manage the day-to-day dynamics, but being proactively prepared for what our district may look like as this pandemic finds its way in the rearview mirror," Huron said.