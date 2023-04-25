DANVILLE — The Danville Area School District Board of Directors at Monday night’s meeting unanimously approved a proposed six-year teacher contract between the district and the Danville Education Association that projects a total salary cost to the district of 4 percent annual increases.
The current contract expires on June 30, 2023. The new final contract, which will be available in June, begins on July 1 and will expire on June 30, 2029.
Representing the school board during the negotiations was school director Sandy Green, who praised his fellow board members, and John Keller, representing the association for “the most collaborative process of coming to agreement it’s ever been. We’re on time and without a strike.”
Green said the contract was a win-win-win for taxpayers, employees of the district, and students, in that, “we don’t have to raise taxes, we have done right by teachers and through the agreement are able to maintain the quality of our teachers. I’m proud of the collaboration. This is an incredibly successful contract.”
Keller agreed with Green, saying “I’ve been involved three times in negotiating a contract with this district and this is the first time in three decades that an agreement was reached before the end of the contract. The negotiations were constructive, respectful and polite.”
The contract includes a move to a high-deductible health care plan that significantly offsets the costs of salary increases. It adds weekly professional development time for all teachers.
It also includes a retirement incentive that is available for two years to help the district manage current and future operational costs.
Earlier in the meeting, Assistant Superintendent Jason Moser guided the board through a presentation of project costs through 2029, given the parameters of two scenarios: one, where the size of the staff is maintained as is, and a second, where staff is reduced by eight. In both scenarios, the projected revenue covers the projected staff expenses.
Mahoning Police Chief Fred Dyroff presented a program — Handle With Care, a program of enhanced police-school communications to better support students exposed to traumatic events. The program will require both police officers and school leaders to be trained.
Police will be trained to identify children at the scene of a traumatic event, and deliver a confidential message that says simply, “Handle this child with care.”
Mahoning, Danville and Riverside police chiefs have all bought into the program and recommend it.
In personnel moves, the board approved Aubyn Johnson as drama director for the 2023-34 drama production with a stipend of $3,517.