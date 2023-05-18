Mental health is well beyond the niche medical problem many people think it is.
It’s beyond refreshing to see Danville Area School District devoting a truckload of resources and involving the community in an effort to aid students’ mental health.
It’s a relief and, hopefully, something every school district in the region is at least considering.
Danville’s Mental Health Task Force — parents, community members, school administrators and teachers — after four months of work, summarized its findings: “Addressing the mental health needs of students is central to our goal of academic success for all. But it is also critical for promoting their well-being and development as productive citizens. We want to ensure that all Danville students have the resilience to face life’s challenges in and outside the classroom.”
The task force report included 41 recommendations made to the school board’s mental health committee and released them publicly.
Danville graduate and now Superintendent Molly Nied was instrumental in getting the task force off the ground. She cited mental health as one of her top priorities when she was announced as the district’s new leader in November.
“When I put out the call six months ago for teachers, staff and community members to join the mental health task force. I was overwhelmed with the response by people wanting to participate,” Nied said.
“Their task was monumental but their work is instrumental to student success. I went into public education because I wanted to be a part of improving students’ lives.”
A recent increase in the number of students dying by suicide linked to mental health concerns prompted students to launch SPM, Students Preserving Mental Health, which became an official school club in March 2021.
It has gained tremendous support from the district and community.
The topic has been on the front of district students’ and parent’s minds.
Paul Kettlewell, former director of pediatric psychology at Geisinger and Nied’s father, led Danville’s task force, providing instant expert guidance.
“The need for a proactive, comprehensive mental health strategy is compelling,” Kettlewell said. “The recent CDC report on Youth and Mental Health identifies urgency for schools to help deliver the important services that help youth deal with mental health problems.”
Kettlewell said approximately one in five students at Danville have a mental health disorder.
Students are the future of our community, our state, our country, our society. School years are formative years.
Danville and Nied deserve accolades for realizing this and taking swift, serious action to protect and improve students’ mental well-being.