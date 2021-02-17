DANVILLE — Schools throughout the Danville Area School District have launched an appreciation campaign that will begin this month, said Superintendent Ricki Boyle, on Monday.
District schools will collect items to share with Geisinger employees as a thank-you for all they are doing at this time as front-line workers during the pandemic.
Each school is taking a month to collect items: Danville Primary School is this month; Liberty Valley will be in March; Danville Middle School will be in April; and the high school will be in May. Additionally, students will be coloring pages, cards and notes for the Geistinger staff.
Schools will be accepting donations of individually wrapped snacks for Geisinger employees. Snack suggestions include pretzels, chips, granola bars, protein bars, crackers, popcorn, tic-tacs, raisins and fruit snacks.
This initiative was started by June Heeter and Deann Kinsey at the Danville Primary School.