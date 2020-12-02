“The cold is coming.
December’s winter solstice.
Start of the season.”
— Robert Pettit
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
Dec. 3, 1931, Edith Sampson was sworn in as the first African American female judge after she was elected Associate Judge of the Municipal Court in Chicago.
Dec. 5, 1876, President Ulysses S. Grant delivered an apology speech to Congress claiming mistakes he made as president were; “errors of judgment, not intent.”
Dec. 5, 1933, The 18th Amendment (Prohibition Amendment) to the U.S. Constitution was repealed. For nearly 14 years, since Jan. 29, 1920, it had outlawed the manufacture, transportation and sale of alcoholic beverages in the U.S.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
The Danville boys soccer team placed six players on the Susquehanna Valley League South first team and were also champions of SVL and District 4. First team-picks for the Ironmen were Doug Hoffman, Greg Haladay, Tyler Hennessy, Ryan Strange, Nathan Forbes and Jon Dressler. Ty Kelley and Jay Comrey received an honorable mention. Strange, a senior, named to the All-State team, scored 24 goals, third-most in school history and broke the single-season record for assists with 16.
George Lutz of Lower Mulberry Street was pictured in the local newspaper, as he was going about his daily routine hanging out ‘old glory’ for the day.
Members of the Danville Area School golf team were honored at Frosty Valley Country Club for their accomplishments in the past few seasons. The Ironmen finished the present season unbeaten, winning the SVL and District 4 championship.
A bulletin board at the Thomas Beaver Free Library displayed Pearl Harbor memorabilia provided by library assistant Karen Litterer. The bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941 was being remembered on Dec. 7, as “a day that will live in infamy.”
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Sharon Hartman, of Danville, was pictured in The Danville News accepting a $250 check from Danville Businessmen Alvin Jones and Robert McIndoe. Mary Graham, of Lower Mulberry St., also in the photo, received the same amount. Both were winners in the Danville Businessmen’s Association Gift Money Days drawings.
Christopher Viozzi and Beth Ann Christian were named Rotary Students of the month for October and November, respectively, at a Danville Rotary Club meeting. Both students were recognized for their many contributions to school and community and were awarded certificates of achievement.
Shane Patterson, 18, of Danville, was pictured in the local newspaper on the first day of hunting season with an 11-point buck, weighing 180 lbs. Others who bagged a buck on the first day of the season included: Robert Admire, who came home with his first buck, 4 points, 150 lbs.; William Ayers, a 160 lb. nine-point buck; Steve Tanner an eight-point buck weighing 150 lbs.; Carl Hummer Jr. a 160 lb. spike buck; Derek Beers an eight-point buck, 120 lbs.; Joe Diehl a six-point buck; and Charles Keefer, Jr. bagged a six-point buck that weighed 150 lbs.
Scott Gibson, a member of Boy Scout Troop 47, was pictured in the local newspaper presenting a check for $77 to Bill Sidler, general manager of the YMCA, to purchase athletic equipment. Gibson raised the money by holding a bake sale as part of his Community Eagles Service Project.
Don Fausnaught, senior wide receiver for the Danville Ironmen grid team, received the Player of the Year Award. Fausnaught was nominated for the honor by a paper vote of the Ironmen team members. He received the award at a banquet honoring the Ironmen team at the Continental Fire Company co-sponsored with the Danville Eagles.
Airman Tommie E. Mowrer, who was stationed onboard the USS Nimitz in Norfolk Va., was promoted from E-3 to E-4, petty officer third class in the United States Navy. Petty Officer Mowrer, son of Mrs. Mary Mowrer, of Beaver Place, Danville, had also been named “Sailor of the Month” of V-2 Division onboard the Nimitz. He spent the holiday weekend with his family.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
An article in the newspaper informed the youngsters of town that a mailbox for letters to Santa Claus was placed on Mill Street near the Masonic Temple. It also stated that the streets of Danville were all aglow with the holiday lights for the Yule season. Jack Feeley, in his column, reported that the Montour County office of Public Assistance was cooperating with the local Police Department preparing a Community Christmas Tree. The tree, which had been ailing, had for the past five years been a success due to the dedicated work of Chief Robert Burke, Miss Dorothy Bonawitz and local police force and volunteers.
The Community Christmas Tree first appeared in Danville in 1914.
A Danville youngster won first place in a story contest sponsored by a local radio station. Paul D. Venarchick, 7, of East Mahoning Street, was presented with a toy train set as his prize. His entry was titled, "What Christmas Means to Me." He was a pupil in second grade at the First Ward School.
Coleman Buckley of Danville was one of the lucky hunters with his 142-pound, nine-point buck. Tom Little, 14, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Little, bagged an eight-point buck on the opening day of the season.
75 YEARS AGO (1945)
John J. Brady began his second year as a member of the “Good Cheer Club,” promising to smile each day for a year as his membership obligation. Retired after working in the Reading Iron Company Mill for 43 years, the venerable Sidler Hill resident was 82 years of age, the father of 11 children, fifty grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Hale, hearty and an ardent reader, Brady was a welcome addition to the ever-growing Good Cheer Organization.
The Danville Veterans defeated the Bloomsburg Veterans in a basketball game played at the YMCA. The final score was 63-58. Danville Veterans were: F. Enright, F. Blain, C. Payne, G. Hildebrand and G. Trowbridge.
Major Robert Pegg of the 83rd American Division Army of Occupation arrived home for a 45-day leave of absence from his Army duties. At the conclusion of his leave, he was to report for duty in Paris. Pegg, a veteran of the European Theatre of Operations, had 10 months overseas duty.
Two of Danville’s three banks announced their Christmas Club reports stating that checks were mailed to club members. There were 248 members in the Montour Trust Company Christmas Club and a total of $12,795 was distributed. The First National Bank had 900 club members with a total of $48,000 mailed to patrons participating in the plan.
This was an innovative idea when local banks began Christmas Clubs in 1912.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.