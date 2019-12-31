HARRISBURG — Danville Business Alliance will receive a $50,000 grant to launch a professional investment in signage.
Shamokin received $50,000 for a façade improvement program in collaboration with the Shamokin Redevelopment Authority, benefiting at least 10 storefronts.
The grants are part of more than $5.5 million in new state funding to support 42 community revitalization projects across the commonwealth.
“These projects will better the lives of thousands of Pennsylvanians through infrastructure, beautification and quality of life improvements in cities and towns across Pennsylvania,” said Gov.Tom Wolf.
Administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), the Keystone Communities program is designed to support local initiatives that grow and stabilize neighborhoods and communities, foster effective public-private partnerships, and enhance the overall quality of life for residents, according to the announcement.
Since January 2015, the Wolf administration has approved more than $27 million through the Keystone Communities program to fund hundreds of projects statewide, including façade grants for businesses, accessible housing projects, public infrastructure improvements and other projects to strengthen communities and downtown districts.
— JOE SYLVESTER