DANVILLE — Students' school day will shrink by a half hour beginning in the 2020-2021 school year to help address students' emotional and mental health issues.
The Danville Area School Board on Wednesday voted 9-0 to shorten the school day by that amount to 6 hours and 45 minutes. The board also reduced the amount of credits students in grades nine through 12 need to graduate, from 27 to 24.
Acting Superintendent Ricki Boyle said the district was facing a very urgent situation. She said a recent survey showed that, "Thirty-five percent of students are dealing with anxiety, stress, depression and possible drug and alcohol problems. Basically, they're self-medicating."
In addition to shortening the school day, the board also hired Mike Brennan as a personalized learning teacher at the high school at $72,311 per year, based on a bachelor's degree and Step 15 of the salary scale, to customize learning and work more closely with students and build better relationships with them. He also was hired as Danville's football coach.
Board member Christina Fish, chairwoman of the board's curriculum committee, said the length was determined based on the average across the districts in the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit. District officials saw that Danville had the longest day at 7 1/2 hours for the high school.
"This brings us to the same as the majority of the districts," Fish said. "It allows us to address social-emotional issues."
Board member Jennifer Gurski said the changes will support mental health in the district.
"This is a huge need," Gurski said.
She said after the meeting the shorter school day solves another issue because teachers currently are arriving and leaving around the same times as students.
"It's a social-emotional issue, and also for safety," Gurski said.
A middle school student also recently took his life. Boyle said 10 students also have been hospitalized during the school year for either suicide attempts or indications they were considering suicide.
"That we know of," she said. "That's pretty frightening."
Boyle said the longer day is creating stress for students and staff alike. With the shorter day, teachers will still work the same amount of hours, per their contract.
"We're looking for ways to build relationships with students," Fish said. "Students are physically and emotionally exhausted."
She said with the shorter school day, Danville, the top 100th district in the state, will still have a school day around the same length of other top school districts in the area. Lewisburg Area students attend school for 6 1/2 hours a day, while Central Columbia attends for 7, she said.
"We didn't feel we would sacrifice rigor or expectations," Fish said.